St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(August 16, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office today released the following incident reports.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road in Park Hall and stole property. Deputy Beyer is investigating the case. CASE#42462-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole property from outside a residence in the 22000 block of Bayside Road in Leonardtown. Deputy Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 42457-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) rummaged through a motor vehicle in the 46000 block of Lynch Lane in Lexington Park; nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Bush is investigating the case. CASE#42481-17BURGLARY TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) stole a package from a motor vehicle on North Essex/Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy First Class Potter is investigating the case. CASE# 42627-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) entered the employee break room at the Petco in California and stole property. Deputy Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 42602-17THEFT: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) stole a rear registration plate from a motor vehicle in the 38000 block of Pleasant View Drive in Charlotte Hall. Deputy Fennessey is investigating the case. CASE# 42580-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Armsworthy Court in California. It does not appear anything was stolen from the motor vehicle. Deputy Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 42721-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered an apartment and stole property in the 22000 block of Iverson Drive in Great Mills. Deputy Beyer is investigating the case. CASE# 42862-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) made entry into a residence in the 22000 block of Valley Estates Drive in Lexington Park. It does not appear anything was stolen from the residence. Deputy Robinson is investigating the case. CASE# 42976-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole an ATV from a residence in the 29000 block of Hearts Desire Drive in Mechanicsville. Deputy Ball is investigating the case. CASE#43201-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and stole property in the 21000 block of Scarborough Drive in Lexington Park. Sergeant Watters is investigating the case. CASE# 43038-17RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: A victim reported hearing gun shots in the 39000 block of Thomas Drive in Mechanicsville after having an argument from the front porch with subjects stopped in front of the victim's residence. Deputy Smith is investigating the case. CASE#43605-17ASSIST OTHER/RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office assisted the Maryland State Police with a shooting complaint at Dorsey Park in Leonardtown. Maryland State Police are continuing the investigation. CASE# 43041-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a detached garage in the 37000 block of Asher Road in Mechanicsville and stole two motorcycles. Corporal Handy is continuing the investigation. CASE# 43167-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 26000 block of Lynndale Court in Mechanicsville and stole property. Deputy Ball is continuing the investigation. CASE# 43179-17