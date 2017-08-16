Calvert Co. Gov. News Briefs

Pictured from left are Commissioner Vice President Evan Slaughenhoupt Jr., Commissioner Mike Hart, Commissioner Steve Weems, Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad Life Member and Board of Directors President Clarke Rawlings, Chief Stanis Inscoe, Life Member Sonny Brady and Commissioner Pat Nutter, with Commissioner President Tom Hejl between Dina and Joe Markakis from Whitney, Bailey Cox & Magnani, LLC Architects.