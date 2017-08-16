NSWC Dahlgren Division "Future Combat Systems" Leader Honored with Navy Superior Civilian Service Medal

DAHLGREN, Va. (Aug. 10, 2017) - Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Director John Fiore presents the Navy Superior Civilian Service Medal certificate to David Richardson, NSWCDD future combat systems engineer, at a ceremony held at the command's leadership forum. Richardson was honored for his, "numerous contributions to Navy programs and products through his remarkable management abilities, innovative thinking, and outstanding leadership."

(August 16, 2017)—A senior Navy engineer specializing in future combat systems was honored with the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) leadership forum, the command announced Aug. 16.NSWCDD Technical Director John Fiore presented the Navy Superior Civilian Service Medal to David Richardson—an NSWCDD future combat systems engineer—in front of an auditorium packed with leaders from the command's departments, divisions, branches, and senior staff at the Aegis Training and Readiness Center."It is an honor to receive the award and to be recognized for all my contributions to the nation and Department of Defense," said Richardson after the event, held last Thursday. "Our military operates continually in harm's way to provide freedom for United States citizens. I pride myself on being a doer, collaborator and finisher, strategically and efficiently improving surface Navy Combat Systems. Seeing the results of my hard work implemented in surface Navy ships and knowing I am helping to save lives brings both motivation and pride."Richardson's family was also present to observe the award ceremony as he was recognized for superior service which has been of exceptional value and great benefit to the Navy. The award was signed by Vice Adm. Thomas Moore, commander of Naval Sea Systems Command.Once "attention to award," was announced, Fiore began reading the award citation that referenced Richardson's, "numerous contributions to Navy programs and products through his remarkable management abilities, innovative thinking, and outstanding leadership."Richardson was commended for leadership that furthers Dahlgren Division as a pedigreed leader in combat systems engineering and integration, focused on demonstrating technical excellence through visionary leadership."Of particular note are Mr. Richardson's recent contributions to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division and the Navy as he was asked to take on a series of increasing leadership positions to ensure the continued success of the Dahlgren organization during a period of leadership transition," said Fiore as he continued reading the citation. "Mr. Richardson's constant willingness and capacity to successfully lead organizations and initiatives has been of exceptional value to Dahlgren Division, the Warfare Centers, and the Navy.""It was a privilege to serve as the Dahlgren Division deputy technical director and to lead the study re-establishing governance of the institution," said Richardson, who is also a former deputy department head of the command's Strategic and Computing Systems Department and former division head of the Warfare Systems Engineering and Integration Division. "I would like to thank our technical director, Mr. John Fiore, and our commanding officer, Capt. Gus Weekes, for nominating me for this award."