Community Bank of the Chesapeake to "Cash Mob" Local Businesses

WALDORF, Md. (August 16, 2017)—Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced the launch of the Community Cash Mob. Each month two local businesses will be mobbed by Community Bank of the Chesapeake employees as a way to support local businesses by shopping local.
"Local businesses are the heart of every community and as a community bank we want to see our neighbors thrive. We are thrilled to introduce the Community Cash Mob and look forward to shining light on the unique retailers, restaurants and businesses that make up and support our community," said Diane Hicks, Vice President, Director of Marketing with Community Bank of the Chesapeake.
A cash mob is a group of people spending money together at a local business. Cash mobs create a fun and interactive way for an organization to support the local businesses in the community. Community Bank of the Chesapeake will host a cash mob twice a month. The date, time and place will be announced at least a week in advance, encouraging the public to join.
Community Bank's first Community Cash Mob will take place on Saturday, August 19, from 9–11 am at Charles Street Bakery in La Plata, Maryland, followed by Agora Coffee Shop in downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia on August 26 from 9–11 am.
To learn more about the Community Cash Mob visit cbtc.com/cashmob.
