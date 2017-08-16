 Domestic-Related Murder/Suicide in Upper Marlboro - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

Domestic-Related Murder/Suicide in Upper Marlboro

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (August 16, 2017)—The Homicide Unit of the Prince George's County Police Dept. is investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide in Upper Marlboro. The victim is 54-year-old Bernard Williams of Miller Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The suspect is 53-year-old Kiwa Toomer of the 14000 block of New Arcadia Lane. The victim and suspect were in a relationship.

On August 15th, at about 7:45 pm, officers were called to the suspect's apartment for a welfare check. When the officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Toomer was discovered with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both Williams and Toomer were pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Waldorf Action Martial Arts Camp
Our camp emphasizes having fun while learning about the martial arts.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article