UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (August 16, 2017)—The Homicide Unit of the Prince George's County Police Dept. is investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide in Upper Marlboro. The victim is 54-year-old Bernard Williams of Miller Avenue in Brooklyn, New York. The suspect is 53-year-old Kiwa Toomer of the 14000 block of New Arcadia Lane. The victim and suspect were in a relationship.
On August 15th, at about 7:45 pm, officers were called to the suspect's apartment for a welfare check. When the officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Toomer was discovered with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Both Williams and Toomer were pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are working to establish a motive in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit at (301) 772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text "PGPD plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.