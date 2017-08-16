St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(August 16, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) left five-gallon buckets inside a residence in the 27000 block of Oxley Drive in Mechanicsville. It does not appear anything was stolen from the residence. Corporal Snyder is investigating the case. CASE# 41246-17VANDALISM: Unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through a driver's side window in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. There was no entry gained. Deputy First Class Maguire is investigating the case. CASE# 41253-17ROBBERY: Unknown suspect(s) removed an envelope containing cash and a card from a victim's shirt pocket in the 21000 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park. Corporal Reppel is continuing the investigation. CASE#40833-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed a wallet from an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart in California. CASE#40823-17THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) removed a motor vehicle from the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville. Deputy Molitor is investigating the case. CASE#40897-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a garage and stole property in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 40865-17ANIMAL CRUELTY: Unknown suspect(s) fired one round towards farms animals in the 28000 block of Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating the case. CASE#40963-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 39000 block of Middleton Lane in Clements. No entry was made and nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Shelko is investigating the case. CASE# 41115-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed in the 36000 block of Pratt Road in Bushwood. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 41202-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Rose Hill Drive in Leonardtown. Deputy Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 41379-17VANDALISM: While conducting a neighborhood canvas, deputies located a broken window at a residence in the 41000 block of Miles Court in Leonardtown. No entry was made to the residence. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 41379-17BURGLARY: Sometime between 8/1/2017 and today, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 39000 block of Cathy Circle and stole property. Deputy Edwards is investigating the case. CASE#41803-17ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: The sheriff's office assisted the Charles County Sheriff's Office with a stolen vehicle. Deputy Edwards conducted the investigation. CASE#41828-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered Metal Scrap Inc. in the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal Synder is investigating the case. CASE#42203-17