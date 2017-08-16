 St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports - Southern Maryland Headline News
St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Incident Reports

Posted on

SMC Sheriff badge logo
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (August 16, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.

8/4/2017

BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) left five-gallon buckets inside a residence in the 27000 block of Oxley Drive in Mechanicsville. It does not appear anything was stolen from the residence. Corporal Snyder is investigating the case. CASE# 41246-17

VANDALISM: Unknown suspect(s) threw a rock through a driver's side window in the 46000 block of Valley Court in Lexington Park. There was no entry gained. Deputy First Class Maguire is investigating the case. CASE# 41253-17

ROBBERY: Unknown suspect(s) removed an envelope containing cash and a card from a victim's shirt pocket in the 21000 block of South Essex Drive in Lexington Park. Corporal Reppel is continuing the investigation. CASE#40833-17

THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) removed a wallet from an unattended shopping cart at the Walmart in California. CASE#40823-17

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) removed a motor vehicle from the Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville. Deputy Molitor is investigating the case. CASE#40897-17

BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a garage and stole property in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 40865-17

ANIMAL CRUELTY: Unknown suspect(s) fired one round towards farms animals in the 28000 block of Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal J. Yingling is investigating the case. CASE#40963-17

8/5/2017

BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter a residence in the 39000 block of Middleton Lane in Clements. No entry was made and nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy Shelko is investigating the case. CASE# 41115-17

BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a shed in the 36000 block of Pratt Road in Bushwood. Nothing appeared to be stolen. Deputy First Class Schultz is investigating the case. CASE# 41202-17

8/6/2017

BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle in the 22000 block of Rose Hill Drive in Leonardtown. Deputy Ball is investigating the case. CASE# 41379-17

VANDALISM: While conducting a neighborhood canvas, deputies located a broken window at a residence in the 41000 block of Miles Court in Leonardtown. No entry was made to the residence. Corporal Knott is investigating the case. CASE# 41379-17

8/9/2017

BURGLARY: Sometime between 8/1/2017 and today, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 39000 block of Cathy Circle and stole property. Deputy Edwards is investigating the case. CASE#41803-17

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: The sheriff's office assisted the Charles County Sheriff's Office with a stolen vehicle. Deputy Edwards conducted the investigation. CASE#41828-17

8/11/2017

BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered Metal Scrap Inc. in the 27000 block of Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Corporal Synder is investigating the case. CASE#42203-17
