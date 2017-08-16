Calvert Co. Public Schools News Briefs

Windy Hill Elementary Receives MABE Recognition
Windy Hill Elementary School was recognized by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) for superior management of risk. The building received a Superior Performance Certificate for earning a risk assessment score of 100%.
Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, "It's rare for a school to earn a score of 100%. The Windy Hill staff does an exemplary job."
Principal Kelly Griffith credits her building service staff for their excellent work to ensure student safety and maintain school property. Accepting the award on behalf of Windy Hill were Ms. Griffith; Lisa Morgan, Vice Principal; Jerome Myers, Building Service Manager; Sherrie Weedon, Assistant Building Service Manager; Myra Mackall, Building Service Worker; and Craig Morsell, Building Service Worker.
According to MABE, managing risk is about making informed choices with regard to reducing the probability and or severity of an adverse event.
BOE Recognizes Employees of the Month
The Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools recently recognized Employees of the Month for the month of August.
The Employees of the Month are:
• Anthony Barone, Vice Principal at the Career and Technology Academy
• Larry Butler, Vice Principal at Northern High School
• Kevin Howard, Supervisor of Human Resources
• Jackie Jacobs, Supervisor of Professional Development and Digital Learning
School system employees are recognized monthly at Board of Education meetings in accordance with Policy #6620. During the school year, the Board recognizes one support staff member and one professional staff member from designated schools, with each school scheduled for recognition one time per year. Central office support staff and teacher specialists are recognized in June. School and central office administrators are recognized in August.
CAC Year-End Report
The Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC) delivered its year-end report at the Board of Education meeting on August 10, 2017.
This year, the committee studied staff diversity in Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) and made several recommendations to increase the diversity of the professional staff in the system. The committee suggested building a cadre of African-American teachers from among our current students by initiating a "Harriet Elizabeth Brown Pipeline," named in honor of the Calvert County educator and civil rights activist. The "pipeline" would include, among other activities, collaboration with the Teacher Academy of Maryland programs and minority achievement clubs currently in CCPS high schools. The committee's presentation is available on the school system website on the Board of Education tab.
Several members were appointed to the CAC for the 2017-2018 school year. The current members are: Inez Claggett, Maricarol Blanco Cloak, Nicole S. Cooksey, Jack Fringer, Wanda Hassler, Judy Hooker, Hannah Kamsheh, Kelly McDonald, Miguel Mercado, Derek Sabedra, Richard Sanchez, George L. Sisson, III, Kenneth Taylor, and Harry Wedewer.
The school system will continue accepting applications through September 1, 2017. The application is available on the Calvert County Public Schools website (www.calvertcounty.education) on the Board of Education tab. For more information, contact Karen Maxey at 443-550-8006 or maxeyk@calvertcounty.education.
The CAC provides a means for taking an active role in public education. The committee reports directly to the Board of Education and serves in an advisory capacity. It conducts studies in areas of concern to the Board, provides community insight into pending policies and Board decisions, and discusses a variety of issues affecting school system operations. The work of the committee is done in accordance with Policy #1210 and the corresponding procedures.