Precise Systems, Inc. Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for Second Time

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (August 16, 2017)—Inc. magazine today ranked Precise Systems number 4,447 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment- its independent small and midsized businesses.



Precise Systems, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, was previously named on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies list in 2012. Their rank on this year's list includes a demonstrated 56% three year sales growth. The company has expanded its business to include 14 prime contracts supporting U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), Naval Air Warfare Center (NAWCAD) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSCW) Crane Division. With this expansion, Precise Systems' team has grown to employ over 300 people including industry-experts, engineers, program managers, project analysts as well as information technology and cyber security professionals.



"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies," remarked Scott Pfister, President and Chief Operating Officer of Precise Systems. "Recognition on the Inc. 5000 reflects the unequivocal dedication of our team to provide exceptional service to our customers and the warfighter but most importantly, it reflects the success and growth that our customers have achieved by means of using our services. It is with great pride that I have the opportunity to serve a team of dedicated professionals with passion for delivering the highest quality of service."



The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands today), is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000



About Precise Systems, Inc.



