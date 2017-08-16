Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 16, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P0083 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-15-C-0114) for recurring logistics services of F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers. Support includes material for depot stand-up and activation, canopy systems and avionics subsystems. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in August 2019. Fiscal 2015 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps); non-DoD participant, and FMS funds in the amount of $24,112,000 will be obligated at time of award, $19,735,811 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($10,854,795; 45 percent); Marine Corps ($5,866,310; 24 percent); non-DoD participants ($3,267,207; 14 percent); Navy ($3,014,706; 13 percent); and FMS customers ($1,108,982; 4 percent), under the Foreign Military Sales program. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price order N00019F0235 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0001) for the procurement of six ScanEagle unmanned aircraft systems, related support equipment, training, site activation, technical services, and data for the government of the Philippines. Work will be performed in Bingen, Washington, (70 percent); and Hood River, Oregon (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $7,407,625 are being obligated at the time of the award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.