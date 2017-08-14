MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(August 14, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE: On 8/10/17 at 12:48 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Armory Rd. in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The distinct odor of marijuana was emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and a large amount of marijuana was located., was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute the marijuana. He was incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DUI, POSSESSION OF METHADONE & OXYCODONE: On 8/10/17 at 11:05 pm, Trooper Stull stopped a vehicle on Rt. 4 south of Rt. 402 in Prince Frederick for traffic violations. The driver,, was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. A passenger,, was found to be in possession of Methadone and Oxycodone pills. He was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Aaron S. Burke, 22, of Huntingtown, arrested on 08/08/17 @ 10:55 pm by TFC S. LewisBarbara A. Thomas, 51, of Mechanicsville, arrested on 08/08/17 @ 11:07 pm by TFC S. BarlowClifton P. Johnson, 38, of Upper Marlboro, arrested on 08/10/17 @ 02:12 am by TPR. K. StullKenneth S. Moss, 38, of Laurel, arrested on 08/10/17 @ 11:27 pm by TPR. K. StullZachary A. Maguire, 24, of Waldorf, arrested on 08/13/17 @ 06:51 pm by TFC J. Jones