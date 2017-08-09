 New, Expanded and Relocated Businesses in Calvert Co. - Southern Maryland Headline News
New, Expanded and Relocated Businesses in Calvert Co.

New Businesses

Dollar General
625 Calvert Beach Road, St. Leonard
410-495-7860
www.dollargeneral.com

Calvert Crabs
151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick
301-787-8808
www.calvertcrabs.com

Dunkirk Kitchen & Bath
10357 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk
301-921-5559
www.dunkirkkitchenbath.com

GoldenWolf, LLC.
4000 Friday’s Lane, Owings
240-672-7995
www.goldenwolfco.com

Nelson Emergency Vehicle Lighting
P.O. Box 1022, Lusby
443-624-8226
www.nevl.org

Lash Bartenders and Rustic Wedding Collection
4865 St. Leonard Road, St. Leonard
410-474-4694
www.lashbartenderswaitstaff.com

Bright Beginners Child Care Center
700 Yardley Drive, Prince Frederick
443-404-4069
www.4brightbeginners.com

Champagne Taste Bridal Boutique
4100 3rd St., North Beach
443-579-4696
www.champagnetastebridal.com

Expansions

Mid-Atlantic Animal Specialty Hospital
4135 Old Town Road, Huntingtown
410-414-8250
www.vetmash.com

Relocations

Solomons Island Winery Tasting Room
14571 South Solomons Island Road, Solomons
410-394-1933
www.solomonsislandwinery.com
