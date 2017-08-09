Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Sheriff Mike Evans and Emergency Management Division Chief Al Jeffery display one of the new Individual First Aid Kits.

The Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Department of Public Safety, is proud to announce the issuance of an Individual First Aid Kit (IFAK) to every deputy of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. The kits are custom made for the Calvert County Sheriff's Office. While the sheriff's deputies will continue to be issued standard first aid kits, the IFAK contains readily deployable equipment that can help treat serious life threatening injuries. The deputies were able to receive initial training, which will continue annually. The kits were purchased with a Homeland Security Grant obtained by the Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Mike Evans stated, "These kits will allow us to provide better care to the citizens of Calvert County, at no additional cost."On August 06, at approximately 11:58 a.m. deputies responded to a serious personal injury accident at the intersection of Maryland Route 261 and Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Ford Flex, operated by, was traveling eastbound on Ponds Wood Rd. At the same time,, was operating a 1998 Harley FLH Motorcycle northbound on Maryland Route 261. The operator of the Ford failed to stop and yield at the stop sign for traffic on Ponds Wood Rd at Route 261. The Ford entered the travel path of the Harley and was struck on the passenger side. The operator of the motorcycle was ejected and received serious injuries from the collision. He was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Aviation. An infant from the Ford was transported to Children's Hospital with minor injuries. The remaining passengers from the Ford were transported to Calvert Memorial by Ambulance for minor injuries.At this time it appears that the failure of the operator of the Ford to stop and yield at a stop sign is the contributing factor to the collision; however, the investigation is on-going. Anyone with additional information about the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Phelps, of the Crash Reconstruction Team, at 410-535-2800 or via e-mail at: phelpsts@co.cal.md.us.On July 31, at 2:23 p.m. Deputy Barger responded to a single vehicle accident at 5th Street and Megan Circle in Owings. A Chevy pickup left the roadway and struck several signs, eventually colliding into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was identified as. Deputies on the scene originally requested the Crash Reconstruction Team. However, they were cancelled once it was determined the injuries were non-life threatening. It is not known at this time why the vehicle left the roadway. Driver impairment is not suspected in this case.