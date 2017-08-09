Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 09, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor firm-fixed-price delivery order N0042117F0291 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (FA812214G0001) for the procurement of 369 A51 Aircraft Component Power Plant Change modification kits in support of the F/A-18 C/D Hornet F404 engine Component Improvement Program. Work will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed in February 2020. Fiscal 2015, 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,262,500 will be obligated at time of award, $6,162,500 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 5523 issued against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020). This order provides for supplies and services in support of the F-35 Lightning II milestone event capabilities, including retrofit modification kits and installation services for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in July 2020. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy); fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Marine Corps, Navy); and non-U.S. DoD participant funds in the amount of $14,392,050 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for the Air Force ($12,800,716; 45 percent), Marine Corps ($8,617,376; 30 percent); Navy ($5,282,268; 18 percent); and non-U.S. DoD participants ($2,083,740; 7 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification to a previously awarded firm-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-12-C-0112). This modification calls for the incorporation of an Early Warning Self Protection 6th sensor engineering change proposal into 11 P-8A Poseidon low-rate initial production Lot 4 aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida, and is expected to be completed in February 2019. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded acost-plus-fixed-fee, undefinitized order (N00019-17-F-1633) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-14-G-0020) for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter program milestone event capabilities, including retrofit modification kits and installation services. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force); and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants funds in the amount of $4,709,533 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order combines purchases for Navy ($4,589,067, 49 percent); non-DoD participants ($2,219,000; 24 percent); Air Force ($1,335,000, 14 percent); and Marine Corps ($1,276,000; 13 percent). The, is the contracting activity.