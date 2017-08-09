 Newburg Vol. Rescue Squad and Fire Dept. Receive $177,239 Federal Funds - Southern Maryland Headline News
Newburg Vol. Rescue Squad and Fire Dept. Receive $177,239 Federal Funds

Will purchase new breathing apparatus
Posted on

WASHINGTON (August 09, 2017)—The Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department of Charles County has been awarded $177,239 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) to purchase 30 new sets of self contained breathing apparatus to replace equipment that is outdated, past its useful lifespan and no longer compliant with National Fire Protection Association standards.

The AFG program awards grants directly to fire departments, non-affiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel.
