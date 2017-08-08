Man Killed in ATV Accident in Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (August 08, 2017)—On Monday, August 7, at approximately 5:36 p.m., state police troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to a wooded area in the 22,000 block of Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, St. Mary's County, for a subject not breathing. Investigation revealed Kristopher B. Gray, 30, had been operating an ATV (4 wheeler) on private property and for reasons unknown, he lost control and was thrown from the ATV.



Mr. Gray suffered life threatening injuries and was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Gray's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, pending an autopsy.



The incident is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact TFC C. Ruth at 301-475-8955.