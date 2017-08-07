MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

(August 07, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.CONCEALED WEAPON: On 7/31/2017 at 12:06 am, Trooper Backus stopped a vehicle for traffic violations on Rt. 4 north of Industry Lane in Prince Frederick. During the search incident to the arrest a metal baton was located in the vehicle., was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: On 8/2/2017 at 12:27 pm, Trooper First Class McCombs responded to the 2000 block of Timberlake Drive in Owings for a reported destruction of property. The victim reported the gate lock/handle and four trespassing signs had been removed from the swimming pool area of the home. A K-9 scan of the area was conducted. Investigation continues.Corey L. Johnson, 46, of Port Republic, arrested on 08/02/2017 @ 11:46 pm by TFC S. BarlowScott T. Maratta, 22, of Huntingtown, arrested on 08/03/2017 @ 04:14 pm by TFC T. DavisCurtis Pollitt, 58, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 08/06/2017 @ 09:51 pm by TFC S. Matthews