Crash Victims Claim Millions in Medical Bills

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(August 04, 2017)—The victims of a Mechanicsville crash in October of 2016, in which the alleged at-fault driver has been charged with multiple counts of assault and driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, say they have incurred medical expenses in the millions of dollars over nearly a year of difficult recovery."The medical bills from the accident are totaling well over $3 million dollars and stem from so many injuries, plenty of which we will never fully recover from," Christopher Kalnasy, one of the crash victims told The County Times. "It angers and saddens us all that our lives will never be the same and future dreams crushed all from obeying the law and sitting at a red light.""We want to thank all of the first responders, hospital personnel, family, friends, and members of the community for helping us make it through this extremely tough time in our lives."Victoria Gellings, 46, of Mechanicsville faces 27 separate counts in county District Court (Case No. D-043-CR-17-000254) stemming from the Oct. 28 incident in which she crashed her vehicle into the truck carrying husband and wife Christopher and Angela Kalnasy, Katelyn Kalnasy and Michael Flores as they sat at a red light at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road.The counts include four counts of second-degree assault, multiple counts of causing life threatening injury while impaired while operating a vehicle or boat and driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled dangerous substances.Christopher Kalnasy has already filed a civil suit (Case No. C-18-CV-17-000026) in St. Mary's Circuit Court seeking damages from both Gellings and his insurance carrier, Geico General Insurance Company of Fredericksburg, Va., which he claims refuses to pay out money due from a policy Kalnasy held in case of an incident with an underinsured driver.According to reports from the sheriff's office immediately after the crash, Gellings was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road when "for unknown reasons" her car left the roadway, driving off-road until she came to Mechanicsville Road and collided with the truck carrying the four-person party, which was stopped at a red light.