Nissan Car Dealership Coming to St. Mary's

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(August 04, 2017)—St. Mary's County is getting a Nissan car dealership. The facility will be on southbound Three Notch Road (Route 235) in California between the Hickory Hills Shopping Center, and Plaza Tolteca Mexican restaurant and La Quinta Inn. It will be operated by Morelli Automotive Group of Bowie.Wanamaker Auto Group, owner of Bayside Toyota and Chevrolet in Prince Frederick, had originally proposed a dealership at the same location in 2014, but that project apparently stalled. Company owner Geoff Wanamaker had stated at the time that he was considering several potential dealerships, including Honda, Kia and Nissan.Morellii Automotive Group has operated Nissan of Bowie for five years. President/CEO Phil Morelli said the company is a family business, with his son Michael and wife Sandy also involved. Morelli previously worked for Honda of Bowie."We are really, really excited about being there," Morelli said of the new location. Grading is expected to begin in several days and a groundbreaking ceremony in several weeks.The dealership will be built in two phases. The first will be an 18,000-square-foot combined showroom and 10-bay service facility on the front two acres of the property. On the other side of the Three Notch Trail right-of-way is five acres that will eventually hold a separate building with additional service bays. The first phase will include a car wash.The back five acres was the subject of two public hearings, July 24 and 26, for a change in the county's Comprehensive Water and Sewer Plan to allow for immediate central water service from the Metropolitan Commission. The planning commission July 24 approved the change. The Department of Land Use and Growth Management held the record open for 10 days after the July 26 administrative hearing on behalf of the county commissioners. There was no public comment at either hearing.Morelli said the new facility will be the most up-to-date, high-tech facility that Nissan offers. It is called a NReady 2.0 facility (see above graphic rendering).The new dealership is expected to employ 35 people. It will be calledMorelli said Nissan of Lexington Park will not only sell passenger vehicles, but also will have a commercial line. He said he is especially excited about offering the new Titan truck to the residents of the area.The closest Nissan dealership to St. Mary's County is currently Sheehy Nissan of Waldorf.