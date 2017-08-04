Federal Gov.: Md. Gained 13,300 Jobs in June

WASHINGTON (August 04, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently released state jobs and unemployment data for June 2017. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland added 13,300 total jobs over-the-month. The private sector added 9,400 jobs. Since January 2015, Maryland has gained 106,700 jobs.



Maryland's June unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent from the May rate of 4.2 percent. The Maryland rate falls below the national average of 4.4 percent.



"Since Governor Hogan took office, Maryland has gained a total of 106,700 jobs with more than 92,000 jobs coming from businesses," said Maryland Labor Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. "At the Maryland Department of Labor, we are focused on expanding our employment and training resources to create more opportunities as we are changing Maryland for the better."



According to the data released, the Professional and Business Services Sector increased by 6,100 jobs, including 4,700 jobs in the Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation Services subsector; 1,300 jobs in the Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services subsector; and 100 jobs in the Management of Companies and Enterprises subsector. The Education and Health Services Sector increased by 1,600 jobs, and the Financial Activities Sector increased by 1,200 jobs.