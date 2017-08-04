SMCM President Hit by Red Light Runner; Car Totalled; Minor Injuries

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (August 04, 2017)—Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary's College of Maryland is continuing her duties after suffering some minor injuries as the result of a recent car crash in which, she was reportedly struck by a motorist who ran a red traffic signal.



The collision occurred on Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood on July 18, college officials stated and that "she was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.



"She was released later that day and is doing well. It is our understanding that the accident was caused when another car failed to stop at a flashing red light."



Commissioner President James "Randy" Guy said he had spoken to Jordan about the collision and said her vehicle had been "almost completely demolished."



She had suffered some injuries to her face and one leg, Guy said Tuesday near the end of the meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary's County. Several commissioners took the opportunity to admonish motorists who drove at excessive speeds or ignored traffic laws in general.



"There's no sense in running a red light," Guy said of Jordan's collision.



Commissioner Todd Morgan railed especially against speeding on Route 235 as did Commissioner John O'Connor on Route 5 speeders in the northern end of the county. Morgan ultimately lost his wife after she was hit broadside by a red light runner near the air station several years ago.



"Driving up and down Route 235 I see an accident almost every day or every other day," Morgan said. "Slow down. Take the pedal off the metal."