What's Coming to Calvert

HOLLYWOOD, Md. (August 04, 2017)—The following list of pending site plans was presented to the Calvert County Planning Commission at their July 19 meeting. The list indicates projects that the commission will be reviewing in the near future:



SPR-16-537335, Scaggs Industrial Flex Space



Located at 7630 Meadow Run Lane, Meadow Run Industrial Park in Owings, on a 14.61 parcel, zoned J- 1. Proposed two multi-tenant light industrial buildings totalling 25,600 square feet. The submittal was accepted February 24, 2016 as a Category I project. Agent: Collinson Oliff & Associates



SPR-16-539 108, Chick-Fil-A Restaurant



Located at 8 06/8 10 North Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick on two parcels totaling 1.76 acres, zoned TC/Entry. Proposed 4,995 square foot new eating establishment with drive-up facility. The submittal was accepted August 24, 2016. Agent: Collinson, Oliff & Associates



SPR-16-540877, The Shoppes & Residences of Bowen's Inn



Located at 14630 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons on two parcels totaling .78 acres, zoned TC/Cl/IDA. Two new buildings being proposed for a total of 15,168 square feet. Building #1 will provide commercial space for lease; Building #2 is being proposed to provide five (5) leased residences. The submittal was accepted July 27, 2016 as a Category I project. Agent: Collinson, Oliff & Associates



SPR-20 17-244, Beechtree Apartments



Located on the west side of North Prince Frederick Boulevard in Prince Frederick on a parcel consisting of 25.458 acres, zoned PFTC, Village District. Proposed are five new buildings containing 249 apartments, maintenance building, required parking, utilities and recreation areas. The project is on public water & sewer. The submittal was accepted May 24, 2017. Agent: R.A. Barrett



SPR-201 7-245, Huntingtown Fastop



Located at 3921 Old Town Road in Huntingtown on a 1.01 parcel, zoned HTC, Mixed Use District. Proposed to re-purpose the existing automobile sales building into a joint use, convenience/liquor store, with gas pumps, required parking and utilities. The project is on private water & sewer. The submittal was accepted May 24, 2017. Agent: R.A. Barrett



SPR-2017-239, Life Church



Located at the intersection of Cox Road and N. Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown on a parcel consisting of 7.24 acres, zoned RD. Proposed 14,868 square foot new church construction with seating capacity of 400. The proposed campus will be constructed in two phases. The submittal was accepted June 28, 2017. Agent: Collinson, Oliff & Associates



Note: Projects are listed by acceptance date from past to most recent.