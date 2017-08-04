Postal Service Coming Back to Tall Timbers

HOLLYWOOD, Md.

(August 04, 2017)—After about a year of having to go to Valley Lee to get their mail, Tall Timbers residents will be able to do their postal business much closer to home, once the U.S. Postal Service determines a site for the new facility.The postal service made their announcement July 12, after considering comments from a public meeting held in March.The former Tall Timbers post office was abandoned due to a failure to reach an agreement with the property's actual owner."The Postal Service does not own the facility on Tall Timbers Road that housed the former post office," postal service spokeswoman Sara Martin said in a prepared statement. "We made every effort to remain at the former location, but couldn't reach an agreement with the property owner."The lease expired Jan. 31, 2016."