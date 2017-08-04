 CSX Announces Temporary Road Closures at Rairoad Crossings in Chas. Co. Aug. 7-16 - Southern Maryland Headline News
CSX Announces Temporary Road Closures at Rairoad Crossings in Chas. Co. Aug. 7-16

LA PLATA, Md. (August 04, 2017)—CSX Transportation has announced the following road closures at the railroad crossing, for maintenance and repair work:

• Crossing on Demarr Road: Monday, Aug. 7–Thursday, Aug. 10

• Crossing on Acton Lane: Tuesday, Aug. 8–Friday, Aug. 11

• Crossing on Sub Station Road: Friday, Aug. 11–Wednesday. Aug. 16

The length of the closure will be dependent on track time and/or equipment or weather related issues.

For more information on traffic control, please contact Project Coordinator Lisa McCauley at 304-964-0683 or Traffic Control Designer Greg Bishop at 304-993-8293. Questions pertaining to this project should be referred to 202-626-4939. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.
