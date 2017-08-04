SHA to Resurfaces One Mile of Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro

BALTIMORE (August 04, 2017)—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will resurface US 301 (Crain Highway) between Osbourne Road and Old Crain Highway in Prince George's County beginning late August. The $1.9 million project should be complete by the end of the year.



Last resurfaced 20 years ago, MDOT SHA will patch, mill, pave and restripe the one-mile section of US 301. Crews will also upgrade highway drainage systems, replace aged and damaged curb, gutter and guardrail.



Motorists should expect daytime and nighttime single and double lane closures on US 301 in the project limits.



Northbound US 301: Lane closures permitted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and



Southbound US 301: Lane closures permitted Mondays through Fridays between 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Sundays through Thursdays between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.



Equipment used for construction may be disruptive. Additional work hours and lane closures may be necessary to expedite the project. MDOT SHA's contractor for the work is Allan Myers of Fallston. Nearly 35,000 vehicles use this section of US 301 daily.



For more information about this US 301 project, please contact Mr. Clifton Brown, MDOT SHA District 3 Project Engineer, at 240-688-3457, or Mr. Bill Kucharek, MDOT SHA District 3 Area Engineer at 301-513-7452.