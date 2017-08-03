Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 03, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00007 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00019-15-D-0027) for additional aircraft on ground repair events for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (40 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (10 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (10 percent); Kadena, Japan (10 percent); Sigonella, Italy (10 percent); Adelaide, Australia (5 percent); Atlanta, Georgia (5 percent); Kaneohe, Hawaii (5 percent); and Misawa, Japan (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2018. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor not-to-exceed cost-plus-fixed fee modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-17-C-0015) for non-recurring engineering and the retrofit of one MV-22 aircraft in support of the V-22 Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) Program. CC-RAM is an aircraft readiness improvement initiative to modify MV-22 aircraft to a Block C common configuration. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (80 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2019. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,705,749 will be obligated at time of award; none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.