 EPA Funds $3 Million for Upgrade to Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

EPA Funds $3 Million for Upgrade to Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

WASHINGTON (August 03, 2017)—The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has agreed to help fund a $303 million clean water plan developed by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). The plan will implement 36 clean water projects, including a series of major improvements to stormwater and wastewater infrastructure in Baltimore.

The only project in the tri-county area is an upgrade to the Solomons wastewater treatment plant to improve water quality in local waters. The EPA will provide $3 million for this effort.
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Virtually Everything, Inc.
The company which proudly brings you So. Md. Online!

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article