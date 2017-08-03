EPA Funds $3 Million for Upgrade to Solomons Wastewater Treatment Plant

WASHINGTON (August 03, 2017)—The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has agreed to help fund a $303 million clean water plan developed by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). The plan will implement 36 clean water projects, including a series of major improvements to stormwater and wastewater infrastructure in Baltimore.



The only project in the tri-county area is an upgrade to the Solomons wastewater treatment plant to improve water quality in local waters. The EPA will provide $3 million for this effort.