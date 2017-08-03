 St. Mary's Regional Airport Receives $1.324 Million Grant for 1,200 Foot Runway Extension - Southern Maryland Headline News
St. Mary's Regional Airport Receives $1.324 Million Grant for 1,200 Foot Runway Extension

Posted on

WASHINGTON (August 03, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a $1,323,906 grant for St. Mary's County Regional Airport (2W6) in Leonardtown. The funds will be used to construct a 1,200 foot runway extension that will help the airport meet its operational needs.

This DOT grant will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. The program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, and airport signage, lighting, and markings.
