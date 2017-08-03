St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Reports

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(August 03, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following incident reports.THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole a motor vehicle from the 26000 block of Laurel Grove Court in Mechanicsville. Deputy D. Smith is investigating the case. CASE# 39545-17BURGLARY: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 21000 block of Springwood Court in Lexington Park. Deputy Muschette is investigating the case. CASE# 39798-17BREAKING AND ENTERING TO A MOTOR VEHICLE: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into a victim's vehicle in the 21000 block of Olen Mattingly Road in Avenue. Deputy D. Holdsworth is investigating the case. CASE# 39881-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 47000 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park and stole property. Deputy T. Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE#40095-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) removed cash from the Sonic located in the 46000 block of Lexington Village Way in California. Deputy M. Beyer is investigating the case. CASE#40163-17BURGLARY TO MOTOR VEHICLE: Unknown suspect(s) entered a motor vehicle and stole property in the 21000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Deputy Henry is investigating the case. CASE# 40249-17THEFT: Unknown suspect(s) stole the registration plate from a motor vehicle in the 21000 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy First Class Maguire is investigating the case. CASE#40467-17BURGLARIES TO MOTOR VEHICLES: During the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) entered a victim's motor vehicles and stole property in the Esperanza Farms Subdivision. Corporal Corcoran and Deputy Bowie are investigating the cases. CASE# 40433-17, 40431-17 and 40416-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 48000 block of Sea Side View Road in Ridge. Deputy Payne is investigating the case. CASE#40488/40494-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence and stole property in the 46000 block of Hilton Drive in Lexington Park. Deputy Siciliano is investigating the case. CASE# 40674-17PROPERTY DESTRUCTION: Unknown suspect(s) vandalized two motor vehicles with red spray paint in the 40000 block of Gooseneck Drive and the 21000 block of Starboard Court in Lexington Park. Deputy Bush is investigating the case. CASE# 40710-17BURGLARY: Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence in the 21000 block of Susan Lane in Lexington Park. The suspect(s) fled when officers arrived on scene. Deputy First Class Gaskill is investigating the case. CASE# 40788-17