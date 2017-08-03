Everything is Illuminated at Fun in the Sun Camp

Left: Sherrie Gibney, Discovery Lab Facilitator at the James E. Richmond Science Center, left, and Zion McCoy, a fifth grader at St. Peter’s School, study how a solar eclipse works. The project was one of many highlighted during the Fun in the Sun camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center. Right: Isabella Brown, a seventh grader at Theodore G. Davis Middle School, works on her project illuminating how a solar eclipse works. Brown and other area students attended the Fun in the Sun camp at the James E. Richmond Science Center.