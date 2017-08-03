Chas. Co. School System Sponsors Bus Hotline for Parents, Students

LA PLATA, Md. (August 03, 2017)—Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring a bus hotline for parents to call with questions about school bus routes. Call 301-932-6655 to access the hotline. The hotline is available Aug. 31-Sept. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sept. 5-6 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents can access bus routes through the School Locator feature available on the CCPS website, www.ccboe.com . School Locator is designed to allow the public to enter an address and see which three schools - elementary, middle and high - an address is zoned for. It also indicates if the address is eligible for bus transportation to a particular school, the bus number for each route and the location of the closest bus stop to the address.
School Locator can be accessed at www.ccboe.com . Select Transportation from the bottom of the Quick Links section of the home page, and then choose School Locator/Bus Information from the left-side menu. School Locator uses mapping data from the county and filters it by the system's current school zones.
Bus stops within established subdivisions are permanently placed at specific locations to ensure consistency and equity among riders and will not be changed. Buses may run later than normal during the first week of school to adjust for changes in routes and/or established stops.
For more information about bus routes, contact your child's school, or the transportation department at ccpstransportation@ccboe.com or 301-934-7262. Bus stop change requests must be submitted online through the school system website at www.ccboe.com/busrequest/ .