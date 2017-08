63 Couples Apply for Marriage License in St. Mary's Co. in July

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

(August 02, 2017)—The following couples applied for a marriage license with the St. Mary's County Circuit Court in Leonardtown in July 2017.Brook Monroe Ash, 52, Hollywood, and Crystal Gayle Thompson, 37, Hollywood.John William Alonzo Gaskin, Jr., 38, Great Mills, and Michelle Denise Glover, 38, Great Mills.Kristin Michele Buhler, 25, Leonardtown, and Christopher Todd McDaniel, 27, Leonardtown.Jill Kathryn Hartness, 32, Saint Inigoes, and Daniel Edward Shade, 43, Lexington Park.Warren Eugene Mclaurin, 2nd, 26, White Plains, and Kayla Olivia Moore, 26, White Plains.Elmer Manolo Quintana Vallejos, 32, Lexington Park, and Roxana Yamileth Sorto Fuentes, 29, Lexington Park.Sierra Skye Bensel, 24, Jacksonville, Florida and Matthew Amos Hallenbeck, 25, Jacksonville, Florida.Kristopher Robert Fleury, 39, California, and Charlotte Marie Van Meter, 35, California.Lacy Nicole Hemmer, 21, Prince Frederick, and Daniel Dominic Luppino, 22, Prince Federick.Melanie Lynne Mandos, 25, Mechanicsville, and Justin Alan Dean Corbett, Sr., 28, Mechanicsville.Omar Rivera, 26, Fort George G Meade, and Karolina Fernandez Quinones, 23, Isabela, Puerto Rico.Emanuel Martinez Vallejo, 29, Prince Frederick, and Melinda Erin Scanlon, 31, Prince Frederick.Katelin Lea Strand, 26, Lexington Park, and Matthew Vickers Howard, 26, California.Jennifer Michele Toepper, 47, Tall Timbers, and Terry Lee Roach, 49, Tall Timbers.Victoria Irene Russell, 23, Mechanicsville, and Timothy Lee Elder, 28, Mechanicsville.Gabriella Maree Randolph, 19, Lexington Park, and Jeremy Kyle Linehan, 19, Lusby.Brittany Monique Thompson, 26, Waldorf, and Jermaine Delonta Proctor, 28, Waldorf.David William Saunders, 36, Newburg, and Melany Corrine Dubbs, 28, Newburg.Carlisha Tanee Holly, 28, Great Mills, and Steven Karl Scott, 29, Lexington Park.Elizabeth Anne Thoma, 35, Prince Frederick, and Christopher James Kreilick, 26, Prince Frederick.Brandon Henry Underwood, 24, Lexington Park, and Kimberly Leighanne Figgins, 29, Lexington Park.Brittany Arielle Mcfall, 28, Mechanicsville, and James Lawrence Countiss, Jr., 28, Mechanicsville.Keshia Ikea Thompson, 29, Lexington Park, and Ricky Vernell Dawson, Jr., 28, Waldorf.Meghan Emily Abraham, 26, Leonardtown, and Richard Lee Mattingly, 30, Leonardtown.Jesus Omar Torres, 32, Waldorf, and Rosanna Eliza Proctor, 26, Waldorf.Jordan James Davidson, 26, Lexington Park, and Ashley Lauren Poole, 24, Lexington Park.Rolanda Monique Cotten, 37, District Heights, and Matthew Leroy Leigh, Jr., 35, District Heights.Stephen Phillip Cannon, 25, Hughesville, and Sarah Elizabeth Castro, 23, Monroe, Va.Amanda Kathleen Housel, 27, Rising Sun, and Matthew Ryan Kelly, 28, Rising Sun.Timothy Brian Abell Grube, 29, California, and Shannon Marie Bowles, 26, California.Maurice Genet Darbonnier, 36, Hollywood, and Valerie Lynn Abell, 40, Hollywood.Sheryl Dawn Penn, 44, Ridge, and Richard Benjamin Mandeville, 47, Ridge.Perry Leon Paulhamus, 53, Lexington Park, and Fnu Su Su Tin, 42, Lexington Park.Mark William Dobson, 32, Lexington Park, and Loretta Lynn Suite, 42, Callaway.Allen Joseph Nance Lai, 28, Lexington Park, and Juliana Kocisovo, 25, Lexington Park.Austin Lee Tippett, 23, Mechanicsville, and Heather Amanda Townsend, 26, Mechanicsville.Patrick Alan Garland, 25, Monrovia, and Taylor Ann Cranford, 25, Monrovia.Carolyn Marie Bonner, 50, Mechanicsville, and Robert Sean Higgins, 53, Mechanicsville.Brittany Lauren Goldsmith, 29, Waldorf, and Robert Allan Hunsberger, Jr., 30, Waldorf.Scott Michael Thompson, 28, Hollywood, and Kirsten Louise Barnaby, 29, Hollywood.Katherine Elizabeth Kamin, 21, La Plata, and Taylor Andrew Grant, 21, Virginia Beach, Va.Erika Leigh Fishcher, 24, California, and Nicholas Cott Klear, 27, California.Ashley Elizabeth Jones, 33, California, and Gregory Scott Worcester, 29, California.Samantha Yoorim Leister, 29, Lexington Park, and Nicholas Andrew Trapp, 27, Lexington Park.Sierra Noel Hite, 30, Leonardtown, and Adam David Blake Barrett, 31, California.Donald Bernard Mewhort, Sr., 33, Lexington Park, and Medelyn Rose Webb, 23, Lexington Park.Stanley Richard Bonds, 54, Lexington Park, and Grace Helen Jones, 53, Lexington Park.Michael Lee Raymond, 34, Great Mills, and Jacklyn Michelle Thompson, 23, Great Mills.Taylor Renee Hughes, 22, Piney Point, and David Michael Garcia, 23, California.Abdaalah Negib Bawazir, 30, Great Mills, and Myra Shelita Armstrong, 30, Great Mills.Steven Roland Wright, 54, Hollywood, and Patricia Win Famiglietti, 53, Hollywood.Jennifer Lynn Van Valkenburg, 29, La Plata, and Jason Thomas Abell, 31, La Plata.Alan Patrick Meny, 28, California, and Mariko Takahashi, 37, California.Lisa Anne Burris, 42, Dameron, and Justin Michael Waldron, 39, Dameron.Bobby Jameson Twining, 37, Bushwood, and James Matthew Diamond, 33, Bushwood.Melissa Michele Pilkerton, 43, Hollywood, and David Lee Hughes, 48, Hollywood.Charles Anthony Hill, 43, Avenue, and Penny Jean Hyder, 40, Avenue.Tracy Lynn Hecker, 32, Mechanicsville, and Robert Russell Edelen, 34, Mechanicsville.Michelle Kathleen Seelinger, 35, Lexington Park, and Samantha Paige Farber, 30, Lexington Park.Jason James Kemmerling, 28, California, and Agatha Magna Truci Gomes, 23, California.Darius Antoine Young, 24, Washington, D.C. and Jasmine Yvonne Kelly, 24, Washington, D.C.Apryl Marie Gilbert, 46, Leonardtown, and Bentayga Lee Maclane, 45, Leonardtown.Adrianna Irene Frowein, 24, San Antonio, Texas and Jonathan Coltrane Fugate, 24, Ozark, Mo.For information on how to obtain a marriage license in So. 