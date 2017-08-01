DNR Awards Funds to Enhance Boating Access and Navigation

ANNAPOLIS (August 01, 2017)—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $10.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to improve public boating access and navigation throughout the state.



Passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed by Governor Larry Hogan, this critical funding will go toward 49 projects in 18 counties from Allegany to Worcester.



Funded projects in the tri-county area include:



• Hallowing Point Boating Facility, Prince Frederick: Develop master plan for expanded Hallowing Point facility



• North Beach Volunteer Fire Department: Purchase of a new fire/rescue boat



• Smallwood State Park, Marbury: Re-deck the boating ramp piers and the marina concession pier at Sweden Point Marina



• Smallwood State Park, Marbury: Design of bulkhead replacement along the Sweden Point Marina waterfront



• St. Mary's Countywide: Public boating facilities improvement



• Point Lookout State Park, Scotland: Re-deck marina boardwalk and piers



• St. Clements Island, Coltons Point: Re-deck the north and south light house piers



The Waterway Improvement Fund was created in 1966 to support the development, enjoyment and use of Maryland's waters for the benefit of the general boating public. It is primarily derived from a five-percent vessel excise tax on boat purchases and titling.