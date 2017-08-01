Calvert Marine Museum News Briefs

Robbie Boothe will perform at the Calvert Marine Museum Friday, August 25.
Local favorite, Robbie Boothe, was just added to the Brothers Osborne concert line-up on Friday, August 25, at the Calvert Marine Museum PNC Waterside Pavilion! This St. Mary's County rising star will sing some of his Southern Maryland original songs—"Pick-up Line," "Love My Life," "A Night Like This," "Summertime Sunlight," "Beautiful Baby Girl," and so many more!
Don't miss this opportunity to see three great performers Robbie Boothe, Tucker Beathard, and the Brothers Osborne perform live at 7:30 p.m. in Solomons, Maryland! Tickets are available for $35-$55 (additional fees apply) and available at calvertmarinemuseum.ticketforce.com/ or by calling 1-800-787-9454. Gates open at 6 p.m. with food and beverage vendors on site.
Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This series of events would not be possible without the generous support of many local businesses. Sponsors include: Prince Frederick Ford/Jeep/Dodge, PNC Bank, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Tidewater Dental, Sunshines Catering, Directmail.com, Holiday Inn Solomons, Quality Built Homes, 98.3 Star FM, Bay Weekly, Quick Connections, Southern Maryland Newspapers, Isaac's Restaurant, Papa John's Pizza, O'Brien Realty, American Eagle Electric, Sherry Carter, United Rentals, Kelly Generator & Equipment, Comcast, Metrocast, ECS Federal, Blue Crabs, TitleMax LLC., World Gym, and Asbury-Solomons.
Chairs and coolers are not permitted. For additional information, please visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com. To reach a staff member, please call 410-326-2042, ext. 16, 17 or 18.
CMM Receives Grant From West Marine
The Calvert Marine Museum is the proud recipient of a BlueFuture grant from West Marine, the world's premier Waterlife Outfitter. West Marine has awarded $1,500 to 25 non-profit organizations across North America that are dedicated to getting young people on and around the water in recreational and education capacities.
The grants are unrestricted and West Marine allows grant recipients to determine how and when they use these funds. "No one understands the needs of a community better than those living and working in that community," says Deb Radcliff, West Marine Senior Vice President, Marketing. "We think these special organizations are doing incredible work to improve access to the water, teach valuable job and life skills, and encourage young people from all backgrounds to create and treasure their very own waterlife experiences."
The museum's education department proposes to use the funds for a variety of needs, including new ipads and cases, cast and seine nets to be used for children's programs and camps, and new easels. "We are delighted to have received this generous grant from West Marine, one which will enable the museum's education department to expand its outreach and program potential through the acquisition of new equipment and educational tools," said Jeff Murray, Deputy Director.
Summer Day Camps Offer Fun For All Ages
Pirates & Scallywags
Entering Grades 1 - 3
Monday, August 14
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ahoy, Mates! Come join our scallywag crew. For this day camp, you will wear pirate garb, eat pirate grub and do pirate work. What? Pirates worked? You bet they did. Hunt for hidden treasure; stage a sea battle in the museum's land-locked bugeye, swab the deck and sing sea chanteys! Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $15 members/$20 nonmembers
Viking Exploration Day Camp
Entering Grades 5 - 6
Tuesday, August 15
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
This day-long camp explores the culture of the Norse explorers. We will dive into topics such as navigation, ship building, runes, and shield symbology of these fearless seafarers. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $15 members/$20 nonmembers
Jr. Paleontologist for a Day
Entering Grades 6 - 9
Wednesday, August 16
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Become a junior paleontologist for a day, and hunt for fossil shark teeth, whale bones, and the shells of ancient snails and clams on a local beach. Work with our professional paleontologists to uncover the mysteries of these ancient animals and the environments in which they lived. Learn collecting techniques and how to properly preserve your specimens. Get a special behind-the-scenes look at the amazing fossil collection at Calvert Marine Museum. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $20 members/$25 nonmembers
A Daring Voyage
Entering Grades 4 - 7
Thursday, August 17
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Do you have what it takes to build a successful colony? In this day camp participants will embrace the role of a 17th century colonist in the Chesapeake Bay. Take a voyage on our Skipjack, Dee of Saint Mary's , go on an adventure through the marsh, make your own map, and discover the skills needed to survive in a strange and mysterious land. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $20 members/$25 nonmembers
What Floats Your Boat?
Entering Grades 1 - 3
Friday, August 18
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Enjoy a nautical day here at the Calvert Marine Museum where you can be the captain of your own toy boat! We will splash, dash, and craft our way through a creative day of outdoor water play. Participants should bring a bag lunch. Fee: $15 members/$20 nonmembers
August Events
Beat the heat in August at the Calvert Marine Museum. Programs and activities are scheduled for all members of the family. Visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for a complete listing.
Friday, August 4—First FREE Friday
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The museum and Drum Point Lighthouse are open and FREE to the public with docents in every gallery. Enjoy 30-minute cruises on the Tennison. Entertainment will be provided by the Chesapeake Swing Band at 6 p.m. on the outdoor PNC Waterside Pavilion Stage. Bring a picnic and a lawn chair. The Museum Store will be open.
Saturday, August 5—Sunset Supper History Cruise
5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Coby Treadway, museum educator-historian, will talk you through time along the Patuxent River, highlighting events that range from paleo-Indians to World War II. Enjoy a 90-minute narrated cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison followed by a light supper provided by No Thyme To Cook in the 3rd floor lounge. Learn more about our fascinating local history. Cost is $50 per person. BYOB. Space is limited; preregistration required; call 410-326-2042 ext. 41.
Tuesday, August 8, Thursday, August 10, and Wednesday, August 16—Sea Squirts
10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Marsh Detective Theme! Free drop-in program for children 18-months to 3 years and their caregivers. Limited space available.
Saturday, August 12—Solomons Island Kite Day
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Celebrate the annual Solomons Island Kite Day with Wings Over Washington Kite Club in the field across from the museum. Bring your own kite or make one at the museum. Kite kits will be on sale for $5 each, cash only. Participation is FREE and open to the public. General museum admission applies for visitation to the exhibition gallery.
Sunday, August 13—Dee of St. Mary's Public Sail
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sail aboard the Dee and experience the Patuxent River like never before! The boat leaves from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 - 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration required, call 410-326-2042 ext. 41 to register.
Friday, August 18—Bob Zentz in Concert
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Road Scholar Summer Music Series presents Bob Zentz in the Harms Gallery. Zentz is a prolific musician, playing several dozen instruments in a repertoire of more than 2,000 songs. An accomplished teller of the tales behind the songs, and an acknowledged scholar of the evolution of "home-made" music, Bob has performed for audiences of all ages. His six albums span the genres of folk, traditional, Celtic, and maritime music and beyond. Tickets are $10 each and available at the door (cash or check). Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale.
Thursday, August 24—Little Minnows
10 a.m. - 11 a.m. A program for children age 3 - 5 and their caregivers. C is for Crabs! Fee is $5, members are FREE.
Friday, August 25—Brothers Osborne in Concert
7:30 p.m. Local from Deale, Maryland, Brothers Osborne will the rock the PNC Waterside Pavilion Stage. Joining them are Tucker Beathard and rising star from St. Mary's County, Robbie Boothe. Tickets are $35 and $55 (additional fees apply) and available at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or by calling 1-800-787-9454. Gates open at 6 p.m. with food and beverage vendors on site. The museum closes at 3 p.m.
Saturday, August 26—Toy Boat Building
2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Make a toy boat in the Maritime History Hall with sessions starting on the half hour. $2 donation per boat requested. Museum admission required.
Saturday, August 26—Dee of St. Mary's Public Sail
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Sail on board the Dee and experience the Patuxent River like never before! The boat leaves from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 - 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration required, call 410-326-2042 ext. 41 to register.