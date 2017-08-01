Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(August 01, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification P00017 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N00019-16-C-0003). This modification provides for the procurement of production non-recurring special tooling and special test equipment that are required to meet current and future F-35 production rates. Work will be performed Fort Worth, Texas (29.73 percent); El Segundo, California, (21.65 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (19.60 percent); Orlando, Florida (11.33 percent); and other locations in the U.S. (9.17 percent); Samlesbury, UK, (4.20 percent); Turin, Italy (1.83 percent); and other outside-of-the-continental U.S. locations (2.49 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps); and non-Department of Defense (DoD) participant and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $81,318,111 are being obligated on this award, $42,683,786 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases of the Air Force ($74,348,314, 35.2 percent); Navy ($37,174,157, 17.6 percent); and Marine Corps ($37,174,157, 17.6 percent); non-DoD Participants ($33,839,529, 16 percent); and FMS ($28,663,843, 13.6 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded amodification under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00421-15-D-0007-P000010) to exercise an option for organizational, selected intermediate, and limited depot-level maintenance, and logistics support services for F-5F Tiger II and F-5N Freedom Fighter aircraft based at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, Nevada (33 percent); Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona (33 percent); and NAS Key West, Florida (34 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy Reserve) in the amount of $14,568,265 are being obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00019 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00421-15-C-0008) to exercise an option to provide engineering and technical services to support the integrated communications and information systems radio communications for Navy ships. Work will be performed at St. Inigoes, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in July 2022. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,200,000 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00043 to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, term contract (N00421-15-C-0021) to exercise an option for services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division's Special Communications Mission Solutions Division. This option provides for an estimated 119,099 hours of technical services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, (C4I) surveillance and reconnaissance electronic projects. Work will be performed in St. Inigoes, Maryland (92 percent); Fayetteville, North Carolina (4 percent); San Diego, California (2 percent); Orlando, Florida (1 percent); and Alexandria, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2017. Fiscal 2017 working capital funds (defense-wide); and 2017operations and maintenance (Navy, defense-wide, Air National Guard, Army and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,691,667 will be obligated at the time of award, $2,613,491 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 0003 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-15-G-0026) for engineering and analysis efforts to develop solutions for near-term emergent obsolescence issues identified for the MQ-4C Triton. This effort includes associated program management, qualification tests, qualification test plans and reports, product support analysis, spares and repairs analysis, and configuration management requirements. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Maryland (80 percent); and Rancho Bernardo, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,894,544 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.