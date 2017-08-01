Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision: Legacy Farm Place

WALDORF, Md. (August 01, 2017)—On Tuesday, August 01, at approximately 12:48 p.m., Senior Trooper M. Moore, of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) came upon a motor vehicle collision on northbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Legacy Farm Place. Trooper Moore located a subject not breathing and began life saving measures with the assistance of an off-duty nurse until paramedics arrived. Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to assist and investigate the collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police Crash Team to assume the investigation.



A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP Crash Team indicates a 2004 Lexus IS 300 was disabled on the right northbound shoulder of the roadway with the pedestrian/operator, Brian K. Smith, of Lexington Park, in front of the vehicle, working on the engine. A 2012 Acura MDX operated by Wendy Moore, of Mechanicsville, was traveling northbound on Maryland Route 5 approaching the Lexus from behind. The operator of the Acura traveled onto the right shoulder and collided into the rear of the Lexus. The Lexus then collided with Brian Smith who was thrown into a grassy area adjacent to the shoulder. Wendy Moore was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland for the treatment of minor injuries. Brian Smith was pronounced deceased at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland.



Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team. (17-MSP-032358)