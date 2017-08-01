New Waterfront Park and Regional Headquarters Slated for Calvert Co.

Artist's conceptual drawing of the coming regional park.

ANNAPOLIS

(August 01, 2017)—The Board of Public Works in late April unanimously approved a Maryland Department of Natural Resources acquisition of 1.83 acres in Calvert County that will consolidate department properties along the Patuxent River for the development of a new waterfront park and regional headquarters.The Program Open Space purchase of the Wildman property rounds out recent department acquisitions around Hallowing Point. The Board of Public Works previously approved two adjacent purchases in 2015.“This acquisition completes the trifecta; it connects all three of our recent purchases with our existing holdings to create one single property," Natural Resources Assistant Secretary for Land Resources Daryl Anthony said. “The combined property will provide for exceptional and extraordinary recreational opportunities for Southern Maryland residents, and an expanded department presence."The department intends to construct a regional complex at the site that will house various agency units, including boating, forestry and wildlife. The location is intended to be the future home of the Southern Regional Licensing and Registration Service Center. The Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland Park Service will also have an expanded presence.The Maryland Park Service is pursuing a cooperative agreement with Calvert County to manage the new waterfront park, which will include a public beach, boat ramps and access to the Patuxent River. Calvert County has been and remains supportive of the department's acquisitions around Hallowing Point as part of its efforts to expand public access and recreational opportunities.Following settlement of the Wildman property, the department will begin the conceptual planning process, where it will outline goals, features and potential management agreements. It will then move to the design and construction phases before it opens to the general public around 2022.