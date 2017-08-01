 Chas. Co. Summer School Graduates Celebrate - Southern Maryland Headline News
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article

Chas. Co. Summer School Graduates Celebrate

Printer Friendly Page

Current Stories

PSAs

Forum Discussions

The St. Mary's County Times Newspaper

The Calvert County Times Newspaper
Posted on

Cheyanne Hayes, a graduate of North Point High School, shows off her diploma after graduating this summer. Cheyanne Hayes, a graduate of North Point High School, shows off her diploma after graduating this summer.

LA PLATA, Md. (August 01, 2017)—Summer school graduation is different than traditional high school graduations.

There are 27 graduates, with 23 walking in the ceremony on July 26 at Westlake High School. The robes are not uniform; they create a rainbow with each senior wearing their school's colors. There's St. Charles green, Westlake teal and North Point red; navy for La Plata, purple for Maurice J. McDonough and blue for Thomas Stone and Henry E. Lackey high schools.

Teens who didn't know each other 30 days ago when summer school started June 26, help each other straighten their mortarboards, discuss post-graduate plans and chat like old friends.

Guest speaker Marvin Jones, executive director of schools, said the graduates showed fortitude in earning their high school diplomas. "You had opportunities to give up and you didn't. You pressed on," he said. "As great as this accomplishment is, it's only the beginning."

Members of the Class of 2017 who earned their diplomas in summer school include:

HENRY E. LACKEY HIGH SCHOOL: Zachary Duncan, Mathew Lehman, Hunter Windsor

LA PLATA HIGH SCHOOL: Justin Blocker, Ionna Dyson

MAURICE J. MCDONOUGH HIGH SCHOOL: Clarence Bell, James Fournier, Jabari Martin, Bruce McAfee, Arianna Rivera, Disney Sams, Josiah Young

NORTH POINT HIGH SCHOOL: Isaiah Alston, Cheyanne Hayes

ST. CHARLES HIGH SCHOOL: Dazi'ya Gattis, Jamal Ibrahim, Carlos Marable, Aljieron Parker, Alexas Phillip, William Reynolds, Harlan Weber

THOMAS STONE HIGH SCHOOL: Tyree Johnson, Tevin Washington

WESTLAKE HIGH SCHOOL: Daikiah Dickerson, William Leake III, Zenobia Smith, Keenan Tyree
More News Comments Discuss in Forums

Sponsored Content
Reader Comments

Featured Sponsor

Cheseldine Auto Sales
Conveniently located near the Pax River Navy Base on Route 235.

Follow SoMd HL News

Other News Sections
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2017
  4. Article