Chas. Co. Schools Open September 5 for the 2017-18 School Year

LA PLATA, Md. (August 01, 2017)—The 2017-18 school year officially begins Tuesday, Sept. 5 for Charles County Public Schools students in grades kindergarten through 12. The school system expects to welcome more than 25,000 students this school year. Students in the three-year-old and prekindergarten programs start school on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Dates for the coming school year are available on the CCPS website in the 2017-18 Parent Handbook/Calendar posted at www.ccboe.com/aboutus/calendar/201718CCPSCalendar.pdf .
Students and staff receive a copy of the calendar during the first week of school. To ensure all students, parents and staff receive a calendar, community requests will not be honored until after the first week of school.
Additional back-to-school information, including school open house and orientation dates and times, is posted under the In the News section of www.ccboe.com .