MSP Reports for Calvert Co.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(August 01, 2017)—The Prince Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police (MSP) today released the following incident and arrest reports.POSSESSION OF HEROIN: On 7/24/2017 at 4:27 pm, Trooper First Class Costello stopped a vehicle on Dares Beach Rd. near Fairground Rd. for traffic violations. Several possible drug indicators were noted., was found to be in possession of heroin. Furr was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.DISORDERLY CONDUCT: On 7/25/2017 at 6:28 pm, Trooper First Class Costello responded to the Calvert Village Shopping Center in Prince Frederick for a reported disorderly subject., was located and appeared to be intoxicated. While speaking with Donahue, he continually shouted profanity causing a public disturbance. Donahue was arrested and incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center.Rachel M. Barrett, 52, of Huntingtown, arrested on 07/26/2017 @ 04:48 pm by TPR. R. BackusCharles H. Darby, 32, of Lusby, arrested on 07/29/2017 @ 09:35 pm by TPR. R. BackusRonnie R. Davis, 28, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 07/30/2017 @ 11:35 pm by TFC W. CostelloJustin L. Pagliocchini, 28, of Pr. Frederick, arrested on 07/31/2017 @ 12:06 am by TPR. R. Backus