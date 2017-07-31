Death of an Infant Under Investigation in Calvert Co.

LUSBY, Md. (July 31, 2017)—Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant whose body was found unresponsive after receiving an emergency call from the infant's parent.



The eight month old baby was found unresponsive early Sunday morning. He was lying on the couch in the living room of his home in the 12,000 block of Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, Maryland. The infant's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.



Shortly before 7:00 a.m. yesterday morning, the Prince Frederick Barrack received an emergency phone call reporting an unresponsive infant. The 9-1-1 caller identified himself as the baby's father and informed police the baby was not breathing.



A trooper and emergency medical service personnel were immediately dispatched to the home where the eight month old baby, dressed in his diapers and a tee shirt, was found lying, unresponsive, on the couch in the living room. Lifesaving procedures were immediately administered by emergency medical technicians. The baby was pronounced deceased on the scene.



There were no apparent indicators of violence or foul play in the area surrounding the location where the baby was found. Both parents and four additional children between the ages of two and eleven, were at the home during the incident.



Troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the scene. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central-South responded to take the lead in the investigation. A forensic investigator from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's office also responded to assist. Further assistance was provided by sheriff deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.



The investigation is continuing.