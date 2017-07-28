Local Navy Contract Awards

WASHINGTON

(July 28, 2017)—The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced the following contract awards that pertain to local Navy activities., is being awardedfor modification 11 to previously issued cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order 2004 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-16-G-0001 in support of the P-8A multi-mission maritime aircraft. This order provides for additional engineering services in support of systems engineering technical and critical design reviews for Increment 3 Block 2 upgrades as the contractor assumes the lead. Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (98.75 percent); and Greenlawn, New York (1.25 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2019. No funding will be obligated at time of award. The, is the contracting activity., is being awarded aundefinitized not-to-exceed modification to the previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 11 F-35 Lightning II advance acquisition contract (N00019-16-C-0033). This modification provides for the procurement of 50 aircraft for non-Department of Defense participants and foreign military sales (FMS) customers comprised of one F-35B aircraft for the UK; one F-35A aircraft for Italy; eight F-35A aircraft for Australia; eight F-35A aircraft for the Netherlands; four F-35A aircraft for Turkey; six F-35A aircraft for Norway; and 22 F-35A aircraft for FMS customers. In addition, this modification adds scope for mission equipment and chase maintenance activity for the above mentioned participants, as well as the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (50 percent); El Segundo, California (15 percent); Warton, UK (10 percent); Cameri, Italy (6 percent); Nashua, New Hampshire (4 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (4 percent); Orlando, Florida (3 percent); San Diego, California (3 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); and other international locations (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020. Funding in the amount of $2,180,872,005 is being obligated on this award, $118,183 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($21,849,430; 0.6 percent); Navy ($2,213,825; 0.1 percent); Marine Corps ($3,879,316; 0.1 percent); international partner nations ($2,072,714,031; 56.1 percent); and FMS countries ($1,592,405,522; 43.1 percent). The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P0004 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N00019-17-C-0045) for recurring logistics support and sustainment services for F-35 Lightning II aircraft in support of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales customers. Sustainment services to be provided include ground maintenance activities; action request resolution; depot activation activities; Automatic Logistics Information System operations and maintenance; reliability, maintainability and health management implementation and support; supply chain management; and activities to provide and support pilot and maintainer initial training. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (46 percent); Orlando, Florida (32 percent); Warton, UK (9 percent); El Segundo, California (7 percent); and Greenville, South Carolina (6 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2018. Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); 2017 operations and maintenance (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-DoD participant; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $218,729,862 will be obligated at time of award, $116,380,274 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity., is being awardedfor modification P00046 to a previously awarded contract (N00019-13-C-9999) for recurring and non-recurring engineering services in support of the full-rate production Lots 5 and 6 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Augustine, Florida (40.39 percent); Melbourne, Florida (34.65 percent); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (3.14 percent); Carson, California (2.35 percent); Irvine, California (1.96 percent); Torrance, California (1.84 percent); Hauppauge, New York (1.56 percent); Corona, California (1.50 percent); Ronkonkoma, New York (1.46 percent); Gardena, California (1.08 percent); and various locations within the U.S. (10.07 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2021. Fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,160,509 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The, is the contracting activity.