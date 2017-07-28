ACCT Selects CSM Trustee Dorothea Smith to Receive Northeast Region Trustee Leadership Award

College of Southern Maryland Trustee Dorothea Holt Smith of Waldorf.
LA PLATA, Md. (July 28, 2017)—College of Southern Maryland Trustee Dorothea Holt Smith of Waldorf has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the Trustee Leadership Award for the Northeast Region by the Association of Community College Trustees, announced by the ACCT on July 25.
"The College of Southern Maryland is honored by this national recognition of the accomplishments of Trustee Dorothea Smith," said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy. "Her commitment to service to the college and its communities serves as a model for us all."
Smith will receive the award during ACCT's Leadership Congress Sept. 25-28. As the region's recipient, Smith has been advised by the ACCT that she will be the region's nominee for the M. Dale Ensign Trustee Leadership Award which annually honors an individual who has made a significant contribution as a lay trustee toward promoting the community college concept.
Smith was appointed as a trustee to CSM's board in 2007 and has served two terms as chair and two terms as vice chair. Her service as a trustee will conclude in 2018. A graduate of Bowie State University with Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees, Smith is a retired educator, beginning her 30-year teaching career in 1965 in the Charles County Public Schools.
She is a past recipient of the Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher Award presented by The Washington Post, and of the Charles County Teacher of the Year Award. A language arts-reading instructor of middle school students, Smith also held various positions on the executive board of the Education Association of Charles County and was the faculty representative to the teacher association for John Hanson Middle School.
Since her retirement, Smith has been active in numerous civic and community organizations, including serving as a county appointee on the Board of Appeals and the Citizens Advisory Committee on the Waldorf Upgrade/Bypass Study. Presently, she is a member of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, the Charles County Sheriff's Citizens Advisory Committee, Antique Arts Association and the Kiwanis Club of Waldorf and its foundation board of directors. She serves as president of the African American Heritage Society of Charles County Inc.
She received the Verizon Community Innovator Award in February for her leadership in education.
As a CSM trustee, she is a member of the Board of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges and serving on its Executive Committee. She previously served on the board's legislative committee.
The ACCT supports community college governing boards in their efforts to govern and develop policies that focus on meeting community needs. Its membership includes 6,000 individual trustees representing 1,200 community, technical and junior colleges. For information about ACCT, visit www.acct.org/.
CSM's Board of Trustees is the governing body providing leadership and oversight of the college's mission and policies. Members are appointed by the governor for five-year terms. For information about CSM's leadership, visit www.csmd.edu/about/leadership/.