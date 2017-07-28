St. Mary's Co. Gov. News Briefs

Snow Hill Park Now Open on Weekends
St. Mary's County's newest recreation area, Snow Hill Park, located at 26590 South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, is officially open to the public. This beautiful waterfront park along the Patuxent River is available on Saturdays and Sundays, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. through October 1. Operating times may be adjusted following the Labor Day weekend.
Fees to enter the park are as follows:
Car: $5 for Residents , $10 for Non Residents
Season Pass: $20 for Residents , $30 for Non Residents
Visitors can enjoy the beach and shaded picnic areas. Coolers are allowed but alcohol is not permitted. Dogs are welcome but remain leashed while in the park. Portable restrooms are available.
For more information about Snow Hill Park contact Tyrone Harris at 240-434-6669.
Notice of Public Hearing: St. Mary's County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan 2016 Update
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will conduct a public hearing in the Commissioners' Hearing Room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m., for the purpose of receiving public testimony on proposed amendments to the St. Mary's County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan (CWSP). Amendments to be considered include the following:
1) As required by Chapter 113 of the St. Mary's County Code, incorporate the approved Capital Improvement Budget of the St. Mary's County Metropolitan Commission for FY2017-2022 into Tables 3-4 and 4-5 of the CWSP.
2) Update Table 3-2 Inventory of Existing Community (Water) System Appropriations. Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, changes may be made to the proposed amendments.
Copies of the proposed amendments are available for viewing at the St. Mary's County
Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland, and at www.stmarysmd.com .
Kathleen Easley, Senior Planner
St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management
(301) 475-4200 ext. *1541
Notice of Public Hearing: Proposed Amendment to the St. Mary's County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan for Tax Map 34, Parcel 651, AKA 23848 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary's County will conduct a public hearing in the Commissioners' Hearing Room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday, August 22, 2017, beginning at 6:40 p.m., for the purpose of receiving public testimony concerning proposed amendments to the St. Mary's County Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan (CWSP).
The proposed amendments would change the water and sewer service categories for 3.2 acres described in a deed recorded among the Land Records of St. Mary's County in Book No. 641, Page 279, located at 23848 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood and further described as parcel 651 on tax map 34. The Property is located on the northeast side of Mervell Dean Road approximately nine hundred feet south of the intersection with Clarke's Landing Road. The water service category would change from W-6D (service in 6 to 10 years, developer financed) to W-3D (service in 3 to 5 years, developer financed). The sewer service category would change from S-6D (service in 6 to 10 years, developer financed) to S-3D (service in 3 to 5 years, developer financed). These amendments are requested in anticipation of providing public water and sewerage service for proposed commercial development. The applicant will bear all installation costs involved in connecting the subject development to existing water and sewer service. Properties between existing lines and the proposed connection to Dollar General will not be affected by the installation of new service lines and will not be required to connect under current regulations.
A copy of the proposed amendment is available for viewing at the St. Mary's County
Department of Land Use and Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, Maryland, and at www.stmarysmd.com.
Note that as a result of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, changes may be made to the proposed amendments.
Kathleen Easley, Senior Planner
St. Mary's County Department of Land Use and Growth Management
(301) 475-4200 ext. *1541
Healthy St. Mary's Partnership Invites Community to attend 2017 Annual Meeting
The Healthy St. Mary's Partnership (HSMP) is a coalition of community members and organizational partners working together to improve health in St. Mary's County. The coalition mobilizes its members through four action teams to address local priority health issues: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating & Active Living, and Tobacco Free Living. Each year, HSMP brings the members of these teams together for an Annual Meeting, providing the opportunity for participants to network, learn from public health experts and receive updates on local health improvement efforts.
This year, the HSMP Annual Meeting will take place on September 21, 2017 from 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center in California. All members of the community are invited to attend this event to learn more about the health needs facing our residents and our response as a community.
The 2017 HSMP Annual Meeting will include a morning conference, followed by a networking lunch hour that offers a poster session and local data review, and a special afternoon session on the Maryland Opioid Crisis.
HSMP is pleased to announce several distinguished speakers, including:
• Clay B. Stamp, Executive Director of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, Senior Emergency Management Advisor to the Governor and Chair of the Governor's Emergency Management Advisory Council.
• Captain Joseph R. Hibbeln, M.D., Clinical Investigator at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism for the National Institutes of Health.
• David Johnson, Vice President at Segal Consulting and Adjunct Professor at Towson University.
• Stephen T. Michaels, M.D, Chief Operating and Medical Officer for MedStar St. Mary's Hospital and Co-Chair of the Healthy St. Mary's Partnership
• Christina Church, Senior Policy Analyst for the Governor's Office for Children.
• Michael D. Bellis, Executive Director of the United Way in Charles County
These speakers will cover a range of topics related to health, including: work being done to create a healthier St. Mary's County; the importance of nutrition for good mental health; tools to build a healthier workforce; strategies to support "Opportunity Youth"; the struggles of the working poor; and discussion on the Maryland opioid crisis from a state and local perspective.
Attendance is free, and CEUs will be offered for interested participants. For more information or to register, please visit: healthystmarys.com/hsmpannual2017/.