St. Mary's Co. Sheriff's Arrest Reports

Anthony Vincent Giacchetti, age 33, of Lexington Park Becky Lynn Gould, age 35, of Hollywood Cedric Ricardo Williams, age 25, of Lexington Park Diamante Raquan Butler, age 19, of Lexington Park Erin Neveal Stokes, age 25, of Lexington Park Holly Lynn Gagliarducci, age 27, of Newburg Jamie Lee Rose Emory, age 24, of California Jason Michael Reintzell, age 39, of Lexington Park Jonathan Albert Anderson, age 27, of Lexington Park Keith Sebastian Brown, age 27, of Lexington Park Lisa Marlene Gagliarducci, age 52, of Waldorf Mary Lee Link, age 32, of Mechanicsville Michelle Angela Dorsey, age 26, of Lexington Park Nikki Pistorio, age 55, of Lexington Park Rainesha Raniece Rhamdeow, age 21, of Lexington Park Rainier Nazal Dizon, age 35, of Lexington Park Serenity Faith Byrd, age 25, of No Fixed Address Shaine Allon Mccarson, age 24, of Lexington Park Sharmayne Danae Heigh, age 21, of Lexington Park Shawn Michael Clark, age 25 of Leonardtown Tamika Danielle Stewart, age 33, of Mechanicsville Troy Allen Jones, age 24, of Lexington Park Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 28, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following arrest reports.06-04-2017—POSSESSION: Deputy J. Smith responded to a traffic complaint in the 28000 block of Three Notch Road (7-11) in Mechanicsville, where witnesses observed a motor vehicle driving erratically weaving through lanes. The vehicle was located on the south side of 7-11. As Smith approached the vehicle, he found the passenger, later identified as, slouched over possibly inhaling something from her lap. While making contact with the suspects, Smith detected a strong odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the vehicle. An additional officer, Deputy D. Holdsworth, arrived to assist and detained the driver,, who kept repeatedly reaching into her purse after being instructed to stop. A probable cause search of Lisa Gagliarducci revealed suspected Xanax and multiple prescription bottles. The driver, Holly Gagliarducci, possessed suspected Oxycodone, suspected marijuana, and a smoking device. During the incident, two young children were removed from the vehicle and later released to the care of a family member. A field sobriety test was performed on Holly which could not be performed satisfactorily. They were both transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. Holly was charged with Three Counts of CDS Possession—Not Marijuana, DUI/DWI, DWID and issued a citation for marijuana less than 10 grams. Lisa was charged with Two Counts of CDS Possession: Paraphernalia. CASE#29368-1706-06-2017—BURGLARY: Deputy J. Maguire responded to the 21000 block of Barkentine Court in Great Mills for a reported burglary. The victim alleged someone entered the residence and slept in a child's bed on the upper level of the home. The deputy responded later that evening for a report someone had once again, entered the home, this time through forced entry. During a neighborhood check, Deputy Maguire witnessed a motor vehicle enter the driveway of the victim's residence. The driver alleged they were there to pick up a person; however, the deputy knew the home was vacant at the time. Deputies entered the residence and located the suspect,, sleeping in a bedroom upstairs. During the investigation, it was discovered there was an active protective order in place between Byrd and the victim. Additionally, Byrd had an active arrest warrant with the Sheriff's Office. From the residence, deputies also recovered suspected Fentanyl, a suspected crack pipe, and possessions; including cash and electronics, stolen from the victim. Byrd was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Burglary, Two Counts of Fourth Degree Burglary/Dwelling, three counts of Violation of a Protective Order, CDS Possession, CDS Possession—Paraphernalia, and Theft Less than $100. CASE#29755-1706-07-2017—SECOND DEGREE ASSAULT: Deputy M. Beyer responded to the 45000 block of Great Mills Court in Great Mills for a reported disturbance. The victim alleged, the suspect,, struck the victim several times. The victim displayed multiple visible injuries. Heigh was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE# 29963-1706-13-2017—THEFT: Deputy T. Siciliano responded to the 16000 block of Three Notch Road for the report of a motor vehicle theft. The victim alleged, the suspect,, drove the victim's motor vehicle without their permission. The victim is the sole owner of the vehicle. Also, Clark stole the victim's wallet. He was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where he was charged with Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking and Theft Less than $100. CASE#31128-1706-13-2017—VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Deputy M. Beyer responded to the Patuxent River Naval Air Station in reference to a violation of a protective order. The victim advised that the suspect,, attempted to make contact with the victim multiple times. Deputies confirmed the protective order was valid. Giachetti was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Four Counts of Violation of a Protective Order. CASE# 31039-1706-14-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy S. Kerby responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a fight between inmates at the detention center. The investigation revealed the suspect,, assaulted another inmate after he had alleged the victim did not give him the food he demanded. After reviewing the surveillance footage, Butler was charged with Second Degree Assault on DOC Employee, etc. and released back to the custody of the detention center. CASE# 31229-1706-15-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy P. Henry responded to the 25000 block of Stefanie Lane in Mechanicsville for a reported assault. The victim alleged the suspect,, punched the victim in the face twice leaving visible signs of Injury. Link was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE# 31506-1706-15-2017—Deputy R. Steinbach responded to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office headquarters in Leonardtown to assist with a combative suspect. The suspect,, reported to headquarters to turn himself in on an open warrant. When the officer attempted to arrest him, he became belligerent and aggressive, yelling obscenities in the lobby. He was arrested and charged with Malicious Destruction of Property—$1000, Resist Interfere with Arrest and served an open warrant for child support. CASE#31363-1706-15-2017—THEFT: Deputy R. Steinbach responded to the Lowes in California, for the report of a female subject making fraudulent returns for cash. The witness stated that on several occasions the suspect,, would enter with old receipts, remove the same items off the shelf, and attempt to return them in exchange for cash. The investigation revealed this happened on multiple occasions and that Emory had multiple outstanding arrests warrants. She was located and arrested for the outstanding warrants. She was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Five Counts of Theft Less Than $100, Theft Scheme: Less $1000, FT A BW: Theft Less than $1000 value and served her multiple outstanding warrants. CASE# 29745-1706-16-2017—ARMED ROBBERY: Deputy First Class J. Kirkner responded to the 20000 block of Primrose Court in Lexington Park for the report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Kirkner made contact with the victim who stated two tires on the victim's motor vehicle has been deflated by a sharp object. The victim also reported the suspect,, approached him near the vehicle with a large knife pressed against the victim's ribs and demanded money. After a fight between the victim and Anderson, Anderson fled the scene on a stolen bicycle. Anderson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Strong Armed Robbery, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Theft Under $1000, and Theft Under $100. CASE#31546-1706-17-2017—VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: Deputy D. Holdsworth responded to the 43000 block of Injune Lane in Hollywood for a reported domestic disturbance. The investigation revealed the suspect,, was at the residence in violation of an active protective order, in addition to making contact with the victim several times. Gould was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with Three Counts of Violation of a Protective Order. CASE# 31685-1706-18-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy D. Holdsworth responded to the WaWa on Three Notch Road in California for crowd control due to a large number of people frequenting the establishment. While standing in the parking lot, Deputy Holdsworth heard shouting coming from a group of people and observed the suspects,, and, actively engaged in a fight. The individuals were separated and placed under arrest. They were transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where they charged with Second Degree Assault and Affray. CASE#319319-1706-22-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy J. Smith responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported assault. The suspect,, struck another inmate with an open hand, spit on the inmate, and then threw the inmate to the ground. The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage. Dizon was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released to the custody of the detention center. CASE#32729-1706-23-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy C. Ball responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported assault between two inmates. The investigation revealed, the suspect,, struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, picked up the victim, and then shoved the victim in a cell. The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage. He was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released back to the custody of the detention center. CASE#32903-1706-23-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy C. Ball responded to the St. Mary's County Detention Center for a reported assault. The suspect,, struck another inmate in the face with a closed fist. The victim displayed injuries consistent with the surveillance footage. He was charged with Second Degree Assault on an inmate and released back to the custody of the detention center. CASE#32902-1706-23-2017—POSSESSION: Deputy First Class R. Steinbach responded to a residence on Carefree Way in Lexington Park for a reported medical emergency. Upon arrival, Steinbach made contact with the suspect,, who appeared to be under the influence of CDS. A search of her purse revealed suspected heroin. A further search revealed, additional heroin, a small piece of foil with burnt residue, and several suspected smoking devices in her possession. Stokes was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS Possession—Not Marijuana (Heroin) and CDS Possession—Paraphernalia. CASE#32862-1706-24-2017—ASSAULT: Deputy A. Budd responded to the 47000 block of Wheeler Drive in Lexington Park for the report of a domestic disturbance. The victim alleged, the suspect,, tackled the victim. The victim displayed injuries consistent with the allegations. Mccarson was transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center and charged with Second Degree Assault. CASE#33068-1706-26-2017—POSSESSION: Deputy J. Smith was assisting Corporal W. Rishel with a traffic stop where the suspect,, appeared to be under the influence of a substance. Stewart was asked to exit the vehicle and when she stood up, deputies located a small baggy containing suspected Heroin on the seat in the car. Stewart was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS Possession: Not Marijuana (Heroin). CASE#33441-1706-27-2017—CHILD ABUSE: Deputy B. Gaskill responded to the 46000 block of Yorktown Road in Lexington Park for a reported assault. The victim alleged the suspect,, struck the juvenile victim in the face multiple times. During the assault, she also struck a witness in the arm with a shovel. The victim displayed visible injuries. Pistorio was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. She was charged with Second Degree Child Abuse and Second Degree Assault. CASE# 33603-1707-04-2017—POSSESSION: On June 24, 2017, Deputy V. Pontorno was patrolling the area of the 20000 block of Point Lookout Road in Great Mills when he observed suspicious subjects in the area of the gazebo. As Pontorno approached the area on foot, he noticed signs the suspects,, and, appeared to be living in the park. A search of their belongings revealed hypodermic needles and metal spoons with suspected cocaine residue. Jones was arrested and transported to the St. Mary's County Detention Center. He was charged with CDS Possession: Paraphernalia and CDS Possession: Not Marijuana—Cocaine. A warrant was issued for Medeiros charging her with CDS Possession—Not Marijuana and Two Counts of CDS Possession—Paraphernalia. CASE#33007-17