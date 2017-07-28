List of People Issued Criminal Summons by St. Mary's Co. S.O.

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 28, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following list of people for whom a criminal summons was issued. A criminal summons is issued to a person who is being charged with a criminal offense and is an alternative to being physically arrested and held in jail. If the person fails to appear in court to answer the charges, a warrant will be issued and an arrest will be made.??/??/2017—Anthony (NMN) Young, 49 of St. Leonard, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy P. Henry. CCN# 24410-17.??/??/2017—Clifton Leon Shorter Jr., 25 of LaPlata, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $1000. Served by Deputy D. Holdsworth. CCN#7130-17.??/??/2017—Tifany Nycole Gross, 41 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Threats of Arson. Served by Deputy J. Davis. CCN# 23741-17.03/25/2017—James Roshawn Garrett, age 35, of Hollywood, was charged via Criminal Summons for Second Degree Assault by Deputy M. Beyer. CASE#7917-17.04/05/2017—Lee Mountie Wedding Jr., age 47 of Clements, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault—2nd Degree. Served by Deputy A. Budd.04/14/2017—David Eugene Gray III, age 18, of Mechanicsville, charged via criminal summons for second-degree assault by Corporal D. Snyder. CASE# 17950-17.04/15/2017—Ashley Justine Burroughs, age 23, of Leonardtown charged via criminal summons for second-degree assault by Corporal D. Snyder. CASE# 17950-17.04/16/2017—Shawnee Elaine Anderson, age 46, of Montross, Virginia, charged via criminal summons for seconddegree assault by Sergent H. Young. CASE# 16980-17.04/17/2017—Dallas Patrick Terry, age 19, of Lexington Park charged via criminal summons for eight counts of theft scheme less than $100 and two counts of theft scheme less than $1000 by Corporal J. Vezzosi. CASE# 8229-17.04/17/2017—Hayden Paul Cabada, age 21, of Mechanicsville, charged via criminal summons for altering drug/alcohol test by Deputy T. Payne. CASE# 17174-17.04/19/2017—Joshua Michael Bruce, age 30, of Lusby, was charged via Criminal Summons for Second Degree Assault by Sergeant D. Mills. CASE#7917-17.04/19/2017—Amber Nicole Queen, 22 of Bushwood, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Credit Card Fraud and Theft Less $1000. Charged by Deputy First Class B. Steinbach and summons served by Cpl. D. Snyder.04/20/2017—Donald Calvin Oliver Jr., 37 of Mechanicsville, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Deputy M. McCuen.04/20/2017—Jake Travis Marble, 31 of Leonardtown, was charged on a Criminal Summons for two counts of Theft less than $1,000. Served by Deputy D. Smith.04/20/2017—Osie Mae Shade, 57 of Fort Washington, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree and Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Served by Cpl. J. Davis.04/21/2017—Federico Correa Figueroa, 40 of Mechanicsville, charged on a Criminal Summons for Fraudulently obtain identifying information of another/Theft under $1000. Charged and served by Corporal K. Flerlage.04/22/2017—Maurice Delante Stoney, 50 of Lexington Park, charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $100. Charged and served by Corporal K. Flerlage.04/22/2017—Sabrina Renee Parker, 44 of Lexington Park, charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $100. Charged and served by Corporal K. Flerlage.04/24/2017—Kacey Grace Medeiros, 24 of St. Inigoes, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Credit Card Theft and two counts of Theft less $500. Charged and served by Corporal M. Worrey, CCN# 20443-17.04/26/2017—David James Abell, 39 of Leonardtown, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft under $1000. Charged and served by Corporal D. Reppel, CCN# 18303-17.04/26/2017—Joseph Earl Bush, 43 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $1000. Charged and served by Deputy G. Muschette, CCN# 7931-17.04/26/2017—Talmadge Jay Jones, 44 of Great Mills, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $100. Served by Deputy Edwards. CCN# 17079-17.04/27/2017—Evan Travis Simmons, 27 of Great Mills, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Prescription Obtain and Alter Order, Obtain Drug by Fraud, and Trespassing on Private Property. Served by Deputy D. Sidorowicz. CCN# 2947-17.04/28/2017—John Whitson Rogers, 79 of Piney Point, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Trespassing on Posted Property. Charged by Corporal E. O'Connor and Served by Sargent W. Raddatz. CCN# 10145-17.04/30/2017—Elizabeth Burroughs Gray, 41 of Mechanicsville, was charged on a Criminal Summons for 1st Degree Assault. Served by Corporal D. Snyder. CCN# 17950-17.04/8/2017—Charles Edward Summers, age 34, of California, was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Less Than $100 by Deputy First Class K. Flerlage. CASE#15418-17.04/9/2017—Robyn Frances Alexis Smith, age 34, of Tall Timbers was charged via Criminal Summons for two counts of $1,000 to under $10,000, Theft Less Than $1000, and three counts of Theft Less Than [remainder of sentence omitted].05/01/2017—Mindy Marie Rhodes, 37 of Bushwood, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Violation of a Protective Order. Charged by Deputy A. Budd and Served by Deputy T. Payne CCN# 22877-17.05/02/2017—Lisa Nicole Stallings, 33 of Brandywine, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Sargent M. Peacher. CCN# 22207-17.05/02/2017—Steven Wayne Sams, 37 of Waldorf, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. Served by Corporal J. Somerville. CCN# 22207-17.05/03/2017—Brian Deandre Bush, 24 of Mechanicsville, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft under $10,000 and two counts of Rogue and Vagabond. Served by Deputy S. Shelko CCN# 17062-17.05/04/2017—Dennis Andrew Gibson, 35 of Chaptico was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft under $1000/Removed Manufactures serial number affixed by plate to a boat trailer preventing identification/Defaced the manufacturer's serial number affixed by to plate to boat hull, with intent to prevent identification/Knowingly retain boat hull, boat trailer, and boat motor from which manufacturer's serial number was removed. Served by Deputy S. Shelko. CCN# 60736-16.05/08/2017—Clinton Maurice Gantt, 41 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for two counts of Violation of a Protective Order. CCN# 23400-17. Served by Corporal J. Stone.05/08/2017—Johanna Marie Vandeven, 34 of Great Mills, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Second Degree Assault. CCN# 17999-17. Served by Corporal J. Stone.05/08/2017—Michael Anthony Deep, 24 of Great Mills, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft Less $1000. CCN# 18517-18. Served by Deputy A. Budd.05/08/2017—Valerie Yvonne Gross, 46 of Lexington park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft-Scheme: Less $1000 and two counts of Theft Less $1000. CCN# 61590-16. Served by Deputy P. Robinson.05/08/2017—William Michael Dement, 22 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $100. CCN# 22610-17. Served by Deputy P. Robinson.05/09/2017—Jason Anthony Adams, 43 of Mechancisville, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault Second Degree and Trespassing on Private Property. CCN# 23025-17. Served by Corporal D. Snyder.05/13/2017—Antonio Javon Bowen, 27 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons with Credit Card Theft and Theft under $1000. CCN# 14791-17. Served by Corporal M. Worrey.05/13/2017—Bryan Wayne Duvall, 47 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons with Disorderly Conduct. CCN# 21220-17 - Served by Corporal J. Vezzosi.05/13/2017—David Michael Smith, 51 of Callaway, was charged on a Criminal Summons with Theft less $1000. CCN# 22123-17. Served by Deputy S. Bowie.05/13/2017—Molly Rebecca Raymond, 25 of Baltimore, was charged on a Criminal Summons with Theft less $100 and Burglary 4th Degree. CCN# 3314-17. Served by Deputy B. Fennessey.05/13/2017—Troy Allen Jones, 24 of Hollywood, was charged on a Criminal Summons with Unlawfully receiving a Credit Card and (two counts) Theft less $1000. CCN# 20443-17. Served by Corporal M. Worrey.05/15/2017—Alexa Taylor Smith, 21 of St. Inigoes, was charged on a Criminal Summons with Theft Scheme less $1000 and (3 counts) Theft under $1000. CCN# 18068-17. Served by Corporal J. Yingling.05/15/2017—Venusia Marin Ellis, 43 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons with (2 counts) Assault 2nd Degree//(3 counts) Malicious Destruction of Property valued under $1000 and Malicious Destruction of Property valued over $1000. CCN# 24969-17. Served by Deputy First Class B. Gaskill.05/16/2017—Alexa Taylor Smith, 21 of St. Inigoes, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $1000. CCN# 21878-17 - Served by Deputy J. Smith.05/16/2017—Christopher Michael Dean, 30 of Hollywood, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Animal Cruelty and (five counts) of Aggravated Animal Cruelty. CCN# 806-17. Served by Corporal J. Yingling.05/16/2017—Paul Jason Lucas, 38 of Mechanicsville, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft under $100 and Theft Scheme less than $1000. CCN# 19814-17 and 19817-17. Served by Corporal J. Kirkner.05/17/2017—Carlonte Antoine Knott, 25 of Hollywood, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft under $1000. CCN# 24461-17. Served by Corporal J. Davis.05/17/2017—Clinton Maurice Gantt, 40 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Violation of Protective Order. CCN# 25395-17 - Served by Deputy G. Muschette.05/18/2017—Mark Edward Turkaly, 46 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. CCN# 9353-17. Served by Deputy P. Robinson.05/19/2017—John Elmer Chase, 56 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree - CCN# 19957-17. Served by Corporal T. Snyder.05/19/2017—Simone Deyshaun Glover, 25 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for False Statement to an Officer. CCN# 5262-17. Served by Deputy D .McClure.05/20/2017—Rodta Edward Maddox, 19 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. CCN# 19811-17. Served by Deputy J. Smith.05/22/2017—Carlonte Antoine Knott, 26 of Hollywood, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft Scheme: Less $1000. CCN# 20638-17. Served by Deputy J. Davis.05/22/2017—Maurice Delonte Stoney, 50 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Theft less $1000//Malicious Destruction of Property valued over $1000//Attempted Theft less $1000. CCN# 20573-17. Served by Kenneth Flerlage.05/22/2017—Patrice Nicole Lucas, 35 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree. CCN# 24374-17. Served by Deputy J. Davis.05/22/2017—Paul Vincent Berry Jr., 61 of Lexington Park, was charged on a Criminal Summons for 4th Degree Sex Offense and Harassment. CCN# 20641-17. Served by Deputy D. Smith.05/22/2017—Shanti Yvonne Gray, 29 of California, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Harassment. CCN# 20545-17. Served by Deputy First Class A. Schultz.05/23/2017—Frank Dennis Morgan, 69 of Chesapeake, VA, was charged on a Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd degree. CCN# 25157-17. Served by Deputy S. Shelko.05/31/2017—Shannon Elizabeth Johnson, 39, Huntingtown, was charged via Criminal Summons for Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property. Served by Dep. K. Molitor. CASE#18629-17.06/01/2017—Laura Ann Marini, 36, Mechanicsville was charged via Criminal Summons for Theft Less than $100. Served by Dep. C. Edwards. CASE#28430-17.06/10/2017—Mark Christopher Wray, age 56, of Mechanicsville, by Dep. Shelko for Rogue and Vagabond and Willful Motor Vehicle Tampering W/O Owner's Consent. CASE#09337-17.06/11/2017—Mandy Susanne Dejesus, age 41, of Lexington Park, by Dep. Henry for Second Degree Assault. CASE# 25406-17.06/12/2017—Octavia Monique Ford, age 30, of Leonardtown, by Dep. Sidorowicz for Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1000. CASE# 18979-17.06/13/2017—John Frederick Vance, age 52, of No Fixed Address, was served a criminal summons by Deputy B. Fennessy for an incident involving incident exposure. CASE#31108-17.06/14/2017—Alexa Taylor Smith, age 21, 8-17-1995 of Leonardtown, by Dep. Budd for Two Counts of Theft Under $1000. CASE# 64540-16.06/22/2017—Richard Matos, age 48, of Lexington Park, by Cpl. B. Foor for Second Degree Assault. CASE# 32022-17.06/23/2017—Brandi Nicole Iseman, age 27, of Leonardtown, by Deputy A. Budd for Theft Under $1000. CASE#27766-17.06/23/2017—Katherine Lee Mundy, age 22, of Mechanicsville, by Deputy A. Budd for Second Degree Assault. CASE#27777-17.06/24/2017—Anita Saramarie Smith, age 40, of Lexington Park, by Deputy P. Robinson for Theft - $1000 value. CASE#31437-17.06/25/2017—Kaitlin Ashley Laws, age 21, of Mechanicsville, by Deputy A. Budd for Second Degree Assault. CASE#28101-17.06/7/2017—Harrison Pierce Wilbanks, age 24, of Hollywood, for Second Degree Assault and Conceal Dangerous Weapon, by Deputy T. Siciliano. CASE# 27662-17.06/9/2017—Brian Christopher Hancock, age 38, of Leonardtown, by Cpl. Handy for Theft under $1000. CASE#28812-17.06/9/2017—Jeremy Jermaine Snell, age 30, of Lexington Park, by Dep. Robinson for Unauthorized removal of property. CASE#28538-17.