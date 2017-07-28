Calvert Co. Sheriff's Reports

Amber Roberts, 25, of Chesapeake Beach Amelia Dorwart, 26, of Hughesville Ashley Ballenger, 25, of Mechanicsville Ashley Tilch, 28, of Owings Brian Loy, 28, of Lothian Christina Tomco, 37, of Prince Frederick Collette Jones, 47, of Lusby Darien Chase, 19, of St Leonard Darren Riley, 22, of Lusby David Snider, 26, of Owings Dawn Krause, 38, of Lusby Derrick Estep, 27, of St. Leonard Ebou Smith, 40, of Lexington Park Edwin Foote, Jr., 27, of Lusby Franklin Burkman, 43, of Lusby George Calloway, 68, of Lusby George Odell, Jr., 27, of Chesapeake Beach Grace Hammett, 31, of Glen Dale Heather Davis, 34, of St. Leonard Jeanine Bishop, 31, of Prince Frederick Jemar Holloway, 32, of Annapolis Jeremy Battle, 25, of Laurel Jordan Jafari, 22, of Prince Frederick Kathleen Bauman, 53, of Prince Frederick Matthew Hutchins, 25, of Lusby Nicholas Catucci, 47, of Dunkirk Rachel Boutaugh, 27, of Owings Rodney Ward, Jr., 34, of North Beach Salvatore Gallodoro, 38, Prince Frederick Samuel Jones, 31, of Temple Hills Scott Vogan, 49, of Port Republic Travis Watts, 29, of Oxon Hill Tray Ball, 25, of Huntingtown Tyler Madden, 27, of Chesapeake Beach Vincent Matthews, 45, of College Park Zachary Duran, 27, of Prince Frederick Previous Next

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 28, 2017)—The Calvert County Sheriff's Office released the following incident and arrest reports.BURGLARY CASE #17-16446: On March 29, 2017, Deputy K. Williamson responded to Coxtown Lane, in Owings, in regards to a burglary. The victim advised someone broke into their storage shed and stole numerous tools sometime between March 9th - 29th. Missing tools include: a (red) self-propelled Honda lawn mower, an (orange) tiller, a lime green and black Ryobi 2016 1700PSI pressure washer (model RY14122), an (orange) Stihl weed whacker, a Husqvarna chainsaw, a (red) Craftsman leaf blower and a Stihl ax. Tire tracks were observed cutting across the yard.BURGLARY CASE #17-16462: On March 29, 2017, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy K. Williamson responded to Archers Lane, in Owings, for the report of a burglary. The victim advised someone stole a Pramac EG2800 T-Bar generator, model # EG2800 from their shed some time between March 15 - 29th. The victim was not certain whether the shed was locked but there was no damage to the shed. Tire tracks were also seen across their property.BURGLARY CASE #17-16973: On April 1, 2017, at approximately 1:00 pm, Deputy D. Naughton was dispatched to Our Lady Star of the Sea (Church), located in Solomon's Island, for the report of a burglary. A church employee stated they noticed the lobby area had been rummaged through and multiple items (donated for a children's Easter Raffle) were missing. Deputy Naughton approached two (2) persons walking in the Church parking lot and discovered they stole the missing items., and, were arrested for 2nd Degree Burglary, 4th Degree Burglary and Theft Less than $100.00. Gallodoro was also found with straws containing Xanax residue in his shoe; he received an additional charge of CDS Paraphernalia (straw).BURGLARY CASE #17-19984: On April 17, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski spoke with a complainant at the Sheriff's Office who wanted to report a burglary that occurred on Decatur Street, in St. Leonard. Around 9:00pm, on the evening of April 15th, the victim had inadvertently left a pair of 14K gold diamond stud earrings in the console of one of their vehicles. The vehicle was parked in the garage but it was left unlocked. Sometime during the night, an unknown person entered the garage and rummaged through their vehicle, stealing the earrings. Nothing else appears to be missing from the vehicle or garage.BURGLARY CASE #17-20321: On April 19, 2017, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy C. Johnson was dispatched to Southern Maryland Blvd, in Dunkirk, for the report of a burglary. He made contact with the property manager who stated someone(s) broke into a vacant office space. The property was last inspected on April 17, when the front door to the business was locked. Today, April 19th, he discovered the front door unlocked and entry was made by an unknown object(s).BURGLARY CASE #17-20834: On April 22, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded Cowpoke Circle, in Lusby, for a report of a burglary. The complainant explained that after hearing a loud noise outside their home around 1:30am, they looked around outside and found the lock on their shed broken and the door left wide open. Items stolen from the shed: a red and white Honda 70 dirt bike and two (2) five-gallon cans of Kerosene.BURGLARY CASE #17-23661: On May 6, 2017, at approximately 7:15pm, Deputy C. Fox responded to 10th Street, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of an attempted burglary that just took place. The homeowner advised he heard something at his front door and as he opened the door, he observed a male running from the driveway. Deputy Fox observed numerous mud smeared shoeprints on the front door and the front door window was smashed out. He also observed the wooden frame of the door to be broken. No entry was made into the home and nothing outside appears to be missing.BURGLARY CASE #17-23974: On May 8, 2017, Deputy E. Yates was dispatched to Old Town Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of a burglary. The victim explained that someone(s) damaged the interior and exterior of their home, along with several windows on a large storage outbuilding. After the victim completed a walkthrough of the property, they reported that no property had been stolen, but items of trash had been thrown around and empty beer cans were left at the scene.BURGLARY CASE #17-24166: On May 9, 2017, Deputy W. Beisel responded to Lower Marlboro Road, in Owings, for the report of a burglary. The victim advised that on May 2nd, between 10:00am and 4:00am, they left their residence unlocked and unattended due to expecting a delivery of kitchen cabinets. When the victim returned to the residence, they realized their black Oreck handheld vacuum was missing. After speaking with the delivery company, they were advised a heavy set black male and female were in the home and let them in. The case is currently suspended pending further information.BURGLARY CASE #17-24900: On May 13, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps responded to Stephanies Lane, in Huntingtown, in reference to a burglary. The complainant advised that sometime between 3:00pm on May 6 and 3:00pm on May 12, someone(s) had broken into their shed by cutting off the lock. Stolen items include: two (2) outdoor rocking chairs, a red and gray Honda lawnmower (Model HRX217VKA), an Echo Brush cutter (Model SRM-210) and two (2) leaf blowers.BURGLARY CASE #17-25098: On May 14, 2017, at approximately 7:15pm, Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to a reported burglary that took place on Cliff Trail, in Port Republic. He made contact with the complainant who stated they realized someone(s) had gained entry into their home when they noticed items were moved out of place. A basement bedroom window had been opened, a bed was in disarray and the bathroom facilities had been used. There was no sign of a forced entry; therefore, it is possible the suspect knew of the location of the hidden spare key.BURGLARY CASE #17-25101: On May 15, 2017, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy N. Barger responded to W. Chesapeake Beach Road, in Owings, for a reported burglary. Upon arrival the victim stated someone(s) had entered a shed and large storage box, located on the side of their home, causing damage to the hinge. Nothing appears to be missing from either the shed or storage box. The last time they were last seen intact was on May 14th around 4:00pm, when both were closed and latched.BURGLARY CASE #17-25338: On May 15, 2017, at approximately 8:15pm, Deputy K. Parks responded to a reported burglary on Serenity Court, in Prince Frederick. Upon arriving the victim advised they were gone between 4:30pm and returned around 7:30pm and noticed the wood frame around the front door was cracked. Upon further exam they realized someone tried to kick in the front door. Nothing of value appears to be stolen.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-15994: On March 27, 2017, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to Bandit Al Lane, in St. Leonard, for a trespassing complaint. Responding officers made entry into the home and determined that, was the trespasser and would not leave the complainant's home. She was searched and found to have pills (Zolpidem) and a small amount of marijuana on her person. Bauman was placed under arrest for Trespassing on Private Property, CDS Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic Drug (Zolpidem) and received a Civil Citation for Possession of Marijuana under 10 grams.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-16184: On March 28, 2017, at approximately 4:30pm, Deputy M. Trigg conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Traditional Way/North Solomon's Island Road, in Prince Frederick. Deputy R. Wilson arrived on the scene with his K9 partner, who positively alerted to contraband in the vehicle. The driver,, was found to be in possession of a prescription pill bottle containing Alprazolam, not belonging to her, with a large quantity unaccounted for. Bishop was arrested for Possession of a Dangerous Nonnarcotic Drug (Alprazolam), Possession of Paraphernalia (bottle) and received a Citation for Driving with Suspended Tags.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-16310: On March 29, 2017, at approximately 9:00am, Deputy G. Gott conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of HG Trueman Road/Village Center Drive, in Lusby. Deputy C. Childress and his K9 partner, Flip, arrived on the scene to assist and gave a positive alert to contraband. The driver,, was driving on a suspended license. The passenger,, was found with heroin on her person, inside of a modified plastic straw. Ballenger was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Paraphernalia (straw). While conducting an inventory search of Derrick's wallet at the Detention Center, a modified plastic straw containing heroin residue was discovered. Derrick was issued the appropriate paperwork for his traffic violation and Possession of Paraphernalia (cut straw).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-16920: On April 1, 2017, at approximately 1:30am, Deputy R. Kreps conducted a traffic stop on North Solomons Island Road, in Sunderland, and approached the driver,. Roberts was found to be in possession of a wrapper containing several pills. She was transported to the Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (cellophane wrapper).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-17-22680: On May 1, 2017, at approximately 10:30pm, Deputy G. Gott, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspended license. He made contact with the driver,, and front seat passenger. Both were in possession of prescription pills with no verification they were legally prescribed to them. Krause was arrested for Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Buprenorphine) and Calloway was arrested for Possession a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycodone).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-17112: On April 2, 2017, Deputy B. Sampson conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Traskers Boulevard/North Solomons Island Road, in Prince Frederick. He made contact with the driver,, who was found to have a large plastic bag containing marijuana in his possession. He was transported to the Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession greater than 10 grams (25.3 grams). He also received a repair order for a broken rear center brake light.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-17384: On April 3, 2017, at approximately 11:30pm, Deputy R. Shrawder conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of St. Leonard Road/Fountain Lane, in St. Leonard. He made contact with the driver,, and discovered he was in possession of Cocaine, Paraphernalia, a bottle of urine and was driving with a suspended license and had an active Calvert County Warrant. He was arrested and charged with Alter Drug or Alcohol Test, CDS Possession of Paraphernalia (scale), CDS Possession of Cocaine, Driving with a Suspended License and served his outstanding Warrant.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-18867: On April 11, 2017, Deputy T. Mohler conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding over the legal limit. He made contact with the driver, Charles Ramey, 34, of Bryans Road, MD, and was advised the reason for the stop. A K9 unit responded to the scene and gave a positive alert. Ramey was found to have a short straw and a one-dollar bill "fold" containing a white powdery substance in his left pants pocket. He was charged on a Criminal Citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (cut straw) and issued the appropriate traffic citation for speeding.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-21000: On April 23, 2017, at approximately 2:30pm, Deputy N. Buckler was able to locate and conduct a traffic stop, at Northbound Rt. 4/Sheckells Road, in Huntingtown, on a vehicle that was broadcast as being driven all over the road. As he approached the vehicle from the passenger side, he observed the passenger side mirror was broken. When the driver and sole occupant,, rolled down the window, he immediately detected the odor of raw marijuana and alcohol emitting from the vehicle. Hammett spoke with slurred speech and had red glassy eyes. A search yielded an orange pill bottle with marijuana, a clear plastic bag with marijuana on the driver's side floorboard, a cut plastic straw with residue, a pill bottle with no label, containing multiple CDS pills and an opened bottle of vodka. She was charged with DUI, DWI, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance-Not Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia and multiple traffic offenses.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-23012: On May 3, 2017, at approximately 2:00pm, Deputy B. Pounsberry conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on Boyd's Turn Road, in Owings. As he made contact with the driver,, he discovered he did not have a valid driver's license. He observed drug paraphernalia at the driver's feet and found syringes and several pills in the driver side door compartment. Three (3) syringes, a metal spoon with burn markings, multiple clear capsules with white powder (heroin) were discovered in the vehicle. He was arrested for CDS Possession of Heroin and Possession of Paraphernalia (syringes).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-23285: On May 4, 2017, at approximately 9:30pm, Deputy B. Boerum received a check welfare call on an intoxicated man walking in the middle of the road near Southern Pine Lane, in Port Republic. Upon locating the male matching the description, he witnessed the subject drop a white cigarette on the ground. As he approached, to render assistance if needed, he smelled a very strong chemical odor emitting from Vogan's person. Boerum discovered the dropped the cigarette was a (PCP "dipper"). He was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of a nonnarcotic drug (PCP).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-23341: On May 5, 2017, at approximately 9:30pm, Deputy K. Williamson investigated the complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked partially in the street on Three Doctor's Road, in Dunkirk. As he approached the vehicle, he discovered the vehicle had an expired registration and observed two (2) grinders in the front center console. He made contact with the driver, who was able to produce a waiver from the MVA. A plastic bag was observed in the center console containing a brown substance MDMA (Ecstasy) and an 18g edible marijuana cookie was also located. Battle was arrested for CDS Possession of Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana (18 grams) and two counts of CDS paraphernalia (baggies).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-23520: On May 5, 2017, at approximately 11:30pm, Deputy G. Gott conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle he observed driving through a stop sign on HG Trueman Road/Dowell Road, in Dowell. When speaking with the driver,, he discovered he was in possession of Suboxone; He was placed under arrest and transported to the Detention Center. While being searched at the Detention Center, two (2) additional packets of Suboxone were discovered, along with crack cocaine taped to his leg. Riley was additionally charged with CDS Possession of Crack Cocaine, Suboxone and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-23863: On May 7, 2017, at approximately 11:00pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski came in contact with a suspect on Fairground Road, in Prince Frederick, who had CDS on his person. While, was being searched, a ripped plastic baggie containing a white powdery substance (Heroin), Suboxone Film/strip and a hypodermic needle were found in his front pocket. He was transported to the Detention Center and charged with two (2) counts of CDS Administer - not Marijuana (Heroin, Suboxone) and Possession of Paraphernalia (needle).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-23999: On May 8, 2017, at approximately 7:00pm, Deputy J. Livingston responded to the Detention Center for the report of a Controlled Dangerous Drug violation by an inmate. Upon arrival he was informed by Correctional Officer, J. Ashley, that inmate,, was found to have a yellow plastic baggie hidden on his body, which contained crushed Oxycontin pills. He was charged with Possession/Receive a CDS/Synthetic Narcotic while Confined (Oxycontin) and Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-24319: On May 10, 2017, at approximately 10:30am, Deputy K. Williamson conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Skinners Turn Road/Investment Court, in Owings, on a vehicle being driven by. The Control Center advised that Ward, Jr. has a total of eight (8) open driving suspensions on his license. When conducting a search incident to arrest, Deputy Williamson discovered two (2) pill bottles containing multiple pills in Ward's left front pants pocket. Ward was charged with two (2) counts of Possession of a Non-Narcotic drug (Alprazolam and Adderall) and Possession of Paraphernalia (bottle). He also received traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and failure to display a license.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-24494: On May 11, 2017, at approximately 12:30am, Deputy G. Gott conducted a traffic stop, in the area of MD Rt. 4/Pardoe Road (St. Leonard), on a vehicle traveling with a driver's side head light out. When speaking with the driver,, he observed a prescription bottle in plain view. There were multiple medications stored in the same bottle; Deputy Gott informed Jones she could not store medication in this manner. In the bottle was a plastic bag containing nine (9) alprazolam pills and five (5) oxycodone pills. Due to Jones not being able to provide documentation for the medication, she was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin), Possession of a nonnarcotic drug (Alprazolam) and issued a traffic warning for the broken headlight.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-24903: On May 13, 2017, at approximately 4:00pm, Deputy B. Pounsberry was alerted that a vehicle traveling northbound on Bayside Road/1st Street, in North Beach, was driving recklessly and nearly caused an accident. He conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as. Catucci was displaying multiple signs of being under the influence (pupils, slurred speech and lethargic movements). An orange pill bottle was seen in the center console and contained two (2) different types of pills. Also discovered were two (2) torn, melted bag tips on the vehicle floor board near Catucci's feet, two (2) used syringes in the seat pouch, as well as three (3) baggies containing heroin in the center console. Catucci was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (heroin), Possession of Paraphernalia (syringes), received citations for using a cellular device while driving and also failure to drive right of center.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-25076: On May 14, 2017, at approximately 3:30pm, Deputy Y. Bortchevsky conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Bayside Road, in Chesapeake Beach. After making contact with the driver,, he discovered two (2) used syringes under Dorwart's seat and two (2) additional used syringes in the pocket of her jeans, bundled on the back seat of her car. A wanted check of the passenger, Shaye Lynn Beal, 24, of Lothian, MD, revealed that she had an outstanding Bench Warrant for Failing to Obey a Prior Order. Dorwart was placed under arrest for CDS Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute; Beal was placed under arrest for her outstanding warrant.CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-25513: On May 16, 2017, at approximately 2:30pm, Deputy N. Buckler responded to the area of Ponds Wood/Hardesty Road for the report of an auto accident. Upon arrival he observed a pickup truck lying on its' side in a field, with the occupants and multiple witnesses to the accident standing outside the vehicle. He spoke with the driver,, and passenger,, who confirmed they were not injured and refused medical treatment. After confronting the subjects about a bag they tossed into the woods, Deputy Buckler located a small fabric bag containing marijuana and multiple pills (Morphine and Temazepam). He also located a set of nun chucks jammed in between the driver's seat and the center console. The driver, Duran, had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and had lethargic and slurred speech. Duran was arrested and charged with DUI, DWI, Possession of CDS (Morphine), Obstructing and Hindering and a Concealed Dangerous Weapon (nun chucks). Snider was arrested for Possession of CDS (Morphine).CDS VIOLATION CASE #17-25519: On May 16, 2017, at approximately 3:00pm, Deputy T. Rzepkowski responded to a check welfare call on several persons passed out inside of a vehicle that was parked at the Park Place Medical Building, in Prince Frederick. Upon investigating, was found to be in possession of an orange prescription bottle with no label. Inside of the prescription bottle was two different kinds of pills, seven (7) Oxycodone and fourteen (14) Methadone. Davis was charged and arrested for two (2) counts of Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Oxycontin and Methadone).DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-20669: On April 21, 2017, at 11:00am, Deputy R. Shrawder responded to HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. He spoke with the victim who stated that they noticed 2 holes in the siding of their house. The home sits along the edge of the golf course and the holes appear to be the size of a golf ball. Although it does not appear there was any intent behind the damage, there was no golf balls recovered from the area.DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-21080: On April 23, 2017, at approximately 2:00pm, Deputy J. Ward responded to the area of Windcliff Road and Goldstein Road, in Prince Fredrick, for the report of damaged property. He spoke with one of the victims who stated a neighbor notified him that his mailbox was one of two (2) that were damaged. The damage occurred sometime between 8:00pm on April 22 - 7:00am on April 23.DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-24091: On May 9, 2017, at approximately 8:30am, Deputy K. Hall was contacted by the Safety Advocate, Dean Jones, at Patuxent High School who stated a staff member notified him that there was gang graffiti written on the boys' bathroom wall. The graffiti includes the initials "GD" and a six point star with other markings synonymous with "Gangster Disciples".DAMAGED PROPERTY CASE #17-25110: On May 14, 2017, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy B. Sampson was dispatched to North Ave, in Port Republic, for the report of damaged property. The complainant stated that he noticed someone had cut the pad lock on his boat trailer but there did not seem to be anything missing. Due to the long length of time since the victim had seen the trailer, it is unknown when this crime took place.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-16925: On April 1, 2017, Deputy D. Naughton responded to the parking lot of Vera's Beach Club, located on White Sands Drive, in Lusby, for a destruction of property complaint. The victim advised they parked their vehicle in the parking lot overnight on March 31st; at approximately 8:00am the next morning, they returned to their vehicle to discover the rear window was shattered.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-17485: On April 4, 2017, Deputy G. Gott was dispatched to McMichael's Drive, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant explained that someone had driven through their yard around 6:30pm on April 2 and destroyed several trees on their property.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-17833: On April 6, 2017, at approximately 11:00am, Deputy T. Holt responded to Hisperia Road, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised someone had damaged their vehicle sometime between 11:30pm on April 5 and 8:00am the morning of April 6. The driver's side panel was damaged with orange spray paint; it appears the gas tank was also tampered with, as the gas cap was missing and the vehicle began to shake and sputter when driven.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-22572: On May 1, 2017, at approximately 1:00pm, Deputy J. Ward was dispatched to Merrimac Court, in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. Upon arrival the victim explained that a company van was parked at the rear of the building around 3:00pm on April 29th , with no damage observed. The morning of May 1st the victim noticed a broken passenger side window. No foreign objects were seen around the area to determine what was used to break the window.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-23352: On May 5, 2017, Deputy D. Clark was dispatched to Golden West Way, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. The complainant stated they had last driven their truck on May 2nd and parked it in the driveway. On May 5th the victim drove the truck and noticed a vibration and tire pressure problem. Upon inspection he observed numerous screws in the side walls of all six tires.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-23634: On May 6, 2017, Deputy T. Buckler was dispatched to the Chesapeake Beach Town Hall for the report of damaged property. The culprit(s) had used green spray paint and damaged a white storage box near the main entrance and sprayed several deck boards along the trail.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-23744: On May 7, 2017, at approximately 7:00am, Deputy D. Clark made contact with the homeowners on S. Maryland Boulevard, in Dunkirk, who wanted to report damage to their property. The complainants stated several incidences have occurred between the dates of April 29 - May 7th, where the suspect(s) have damaged their fence and motion sensor lights. Some of the lights had been opened and the wires were cut.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASE #17-26027: On May 18, 2017, at approximately 11:00pm, Deputy E. Yates responded to Serenity Court, in Prince Frederick, for the report of damaged property. He met with the victim who advised they believe someone had intentionally slashed a tire on their vehicle the previous evening. They noticed the air in the tire was leaking and attempted to repair the tire using the 'fix-a-flat' product. After fix-a-flat did not work, they spoke with a neighbor who stated they had seen someone standing next to their vehicle that same evening. The case is suspended pending further suspect information.DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY CASES 17-23754, 17-23753, 17-23750, 17-23749: On May 7, 2017, at approximately 8:30am, Deputy J. Hardesty was dispatched to Dancer Court, in Lusby, for the report of damaged property. It appears vandals targeted multiple vehicles, homes, a boat trailer and damaged a satellite dish by throwing eggs, smearing mustard and flattening tires.DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASE # 17-17546: On April 4, 2017, at approximately 6:00pm, Deputy A. Moschetto responded to Mint Court, in Prince Frederick, to assist the Maryland State Police with a Warrant service. Seen at the location was a disorderly subject who was cursing at Cpl. Esnes and disregarded instructions to stay put until MSP's investigation was complete. Deputy Moschetto advised Trooper Matthews to stop the fleeing vehicle because the disorderly subject had failed to obey a lawful order. The vehicle was stopped at Yardley Drive/MD Rt. 231 and the driver,, was detained. Deputy Moschetto arrived on the scene and observed a purple and silver aluminum T-ball bat, located between the driver's door and seat, and a claw hammer, in the driver's door pocket. He attempted to place Ball under arrest for failure to obey a lawful order but Ball continued to flail his arms to avoid arrest. Mr. Ball continued to curse and a crowd started to gather. He was charged with Failing to Obey a Lawful Order, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Interfere with Arrest, Obstructing and Hindering, two (2) counts of Possession of a Concealed Weapon (bat and claw hammer).DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASE # 17-25075: On May 14, 2017, at approximately 3:00pm, Deputy A. Woodford was dispatched to Kent Road, in Sunderland, for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised that the disorderly subject was yelling, screaming, ripped flowers and bushes from a garden and flipped over a table. Deputy Woodford observed a male,, outside the home dressed only in his underwear and crawling on the ground. As he approached Holloway and tried to speak with him, he could smell a strong chemical smell emitting from his person. He refused to follow verbal commands. Deputy R. Kreps arrived on the scene and was able to assist in handcuffing Holloway. Due to his erratic behavior, he was initially transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital, cleared, released and then transported to the Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct.DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASE #17-19756: On April 15, 2017, at approximately 11:45pm, Deputy J. Harms conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Barreda Boulevard/Rousby Hall Road, in Lusby, after witnessing the vehicle spinning tires in the roadway. While making contact with the driver, the passenger, Brandon Cornwell, 23, of Lusby, began yelling and cursing and would not remain in the vehicle. He was instructed several times to return to the vehicle and stop yelling, as he had drawn attention to himself, causing occupants to look outside and several vehicles to slow down to watch. After several futile attempts to get Cornwell to cooperate, he was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASE #17-23728: On May 7, 2017, Deputy R. Evans was dispatched to Veras on White Sands Drive, in Lusby, for the report of a loud and disorderly subject. Upon arrival he made contact with, who was shouting towards a group of people. He was asked several times to lower his voice and explain what was going on. Jafari would not respond to Deputy Evans, as he was asked several more times to lower his voice. As he continued to shout, he recognized the odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his person. He was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Willfully Disobeying a Lawful Order.DISORDERLY CONDUCT CASE #17-26041: On May 19, 2017, at approximately, 12:30am, Deputy R. Shrawder observed a patron in the Buckets Sports Bar, in Lusby, become highly intoxicated after consuming numerous drinks throughout the night., was loud, belligerent and became disrespectful towards the bartenders when told numerous times to discontinue going behind the bar. Due to his behavior and intoxication, he was told he needed to leave for the night. He refused to listen and continued to yell and cuss outside the bar. He attempted to re-enter the bar and was told he could not go back inside. At this time he started to run and refused to comply with Deputy Shrawder's verbal commands. He was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct, Fail to Obey a Lawful Order, Trespass on Private Property and Resist/Interfere with Arrest. He was also issued a no trespass order for Buckets Sports Bar.MAIL TAMPERING CASE #17-16855: On March 31, 2017, Deputy R. Kreps was dispatched to Chaney Road, in Dunkirk, in reference to mail tampering. Upon arrival the victim advised that mail was removed from their mailbox and was found on the ground. At least one envelope was opened and personal information was missing. This crime took place sometime between 6:00pm on March 29 - 7:45pm on March 30.MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT CASE #17-25586: On May 16, 2017, at approximately 9:15pm, Deputy T. Buckler responded to the area of Dayton Avenue/7th Street for a reported hit and run accident. The complainant advised he witnessed a vehicle strike a parked car in front of a residence and drove off with a flat front right tire. Deputy R. Cress notified Deputy Buckler that he had located the suspect vehicle behind the Boys and Girls Club in North Beach. After responding to the location and seeing no suspects on the scene, he was contacted by the vehicle owner who confirmed the damaged vehicle was his and it had been stolen from the Dunkirk parking lot. He explained that he allowed, to sit in his car while he was working but at no time did he give Watts permission to drive the vehicle, knowing Watts' license was suspended. The investigation further revealed William Parran, II, 28, of Chesapeake Beach, got behind the wheel and was responsible for striking the parked car. He continued driving and eventually parked the vehicle at the Boys and Girls Club. The investigation also revealed Manuel Osborne, Jr., who initially denied any involvement with the vehicle, had picked up Watts and provided him a ride back to Dunkirk after the accident took place. Watts was arrested for Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking; Parran, II, was charged on an application for Destruction of Property/Traffic Offenses; Osborne was charged on an application for Providing False Information to a Peace Officer.THEFT CASE #17-16189: On March 28, 2017, at approximately 4:30pm, Deputy R. Wilson was dispatched to Old Town Road, in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft in progress. The witness reported a black male had stolen items from the 7-11 store by placing them in a red duffle bag, left the store and jumped into a get-away vehicle. The vehicle was followed and contact was made with the driver,. The second subject, carrying the duffle bag, had exited the vehicle and ran away. A foot chase ensued and, was located in the Dollar General Store, where he immediately complied with orders to surrender. He was placed in handcuffs and transported back to the 7-11. The red duffle bag, tossed by Jones into a nearby dumpster, was retrieved along with five (5) stolen DVD's from the Huntingtown 7-11; eight (8) additional DVD's (stolen from the Chapline 7-11) and found in the vehicle, were all recovered and returned to the respective 7-11 stores. A search of Matthews' wallet revealed a package of suboxone. He was placed under arrest and charged with two (2) counts of Theft Less Than $100.00 and Possession of a Synthetic Narcotic (Suboxone). Jones was charged with two (2) counts of Theft Less Than $100.00 and Disorderly Conduct.THEFT CASE #17-16277: On March 28, 2017, at approximately 12:00am, Deputy R. Kreps and Deputy M. Trigg responded to Wawa on Kirksville Lane, in Dunkirk, in reference to a theft in progress. They were able to detain both shoplifting suspects,, and. A search of Tilch's purse was conducted and a light gray/brown powder (heroin) was found in her wallet. Loy was advised to leave the property or he would be arrested. He began to argue, use profanity and cause a scene. At that point Loy was placed under arrest for Trespassing on Private Property, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order. Tilch was transported to the Detention Center and charged with CDS Possession of Heroin, Possession of Paraphernalia (paper) and Theft Less than $100.THEFT CASE #17-16394: On March 29, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to Algonquin Trail, in Lusby, for a similar report of stolen deck furniture - a two-person metal gliding chair, two (2) metal chairs matching the glider and a metal table with a glass top matching the set. The victim stated the furniture was last seen around 2:30pm on March 27 and was noticed missing on March 28 around 7:30pm.THEFT CASE #17-16418: On March 29, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to Rimrock Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. He made contact with the victims who advised their deck furniture was stolen - two (2) plastic Adirondack style chairs, two (2) matching foot stools and two (2) cushions for the chairs.THEFT CASE #17-16647: On March 30, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to Soller's Wharf Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival the victim stated a rear license plate was stolen off of their vehicle sometime between 12:00pm on March 29 - 1:30pm on March 30. No suspects at this time.THEFT CASE #17-17217: On April 3, 2017, at approximately 7:30am, Deputy S. Rediker responded to the 7-11 on Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, regarding a theft in progress. Upon arrival he spoke with the complainant who stated the suspect,, was seen on video stealing an Energy Drink. Hutchins was patted down and found to have a cut straw, containing crushed powder (Percocet), in his left front pocket. Hutchins was issued a Criminal Citation for the Paraphernalia Possession (cut straw) and charged with Theft Less Than $100.00 (Energy Drink).THEFT CASE #17-19071: On April 12, 2017, at approximately 1:30pm, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Walmart store for the report of a shoplifter in custody. He made contact with the store's loss prevention officer who advised he observed a female customer,, attempting to conceal clothing items and leave the store without paying. Due to the fact that Lee is not a Maryland resident, Deputy Ostazeski transported her to the Detention Center where she was charged with Theft Less Than $100.00.THEFT CASE #17-19076: On April 12, 2017, Deputy A. Locke was dispatched to Carter Avenue, in Dunkirk, for the report of a stolen bicycle. Upon arrival he made contact with the complainant who stated on either April 3rd or April 4th, someone stole a girl's white and pink mountain bike (had a malfunctioning gear shifter). If anyone has information pertaining to this missing bike, please contact the Sheriff's Office.THEFT CASE #17-19101: On April 12, 2017, at approximately 5:00pm, Deputy G. Gott responded to Dusty Hoof Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant stated they called the police because someone had stolen a girl's white and blue bike they had hidden under an outside tarp up against their house. The bike was last seen around 1:00pm on April 10 and found missing on April 11 at 3:00pm. The victim also advised while searching for their bike, they located a silver and black bike lying along the wood line near their home (placed into property held for safe keeping until the owner can be located).THEFT CASE #17-19497: On April 14, 2017, at approximately 5:00pm, Deputy C. Callison spoke with a victim reporting a theft from vehicle they had parked in the K-Mart parking lot, in Prince Frederick. The victim stated they left the vehicle for about 4 hours (8:00am - 12:00 noon) on April 11th. Upon returning they discovered several items missing from a tool bag they had left on the seat. Items include: a Snap-On Jacket, Power Probe, GPS Stream Light Flashlight, wrench set, multiple "hunting calls" (duck, goose, predator, turkey, deer) along with a box of turkey shot ammunition.THEFT CASE #17-19944: On April 17, 2017, Deputy P. Wood responded to Daybreak Drive, in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. He met with the victim who stated that an unknown suspect(s) had stolen the left front headlight and assembly out of their vehicle. The vehicle was last seen with the headlight on April 16, at approximately 2:30pm. It was parked in front of the house and was unlocked. Nothing in the vehicle other than the headlight was tampered with.THEFT CASE #17-19997: On April 17, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski was dispatched to Sedalia Trail, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The victim explained his Jon Boat, that he stores along the edge of Lake Lariat, has been stolen. He last saw it around 11:00pm on April 15 and noticed it missing, today, around 5:30pm. The boat is silver/gray aluminum, twelve feet long and has a dent in the bow (front).THEFT CASE #17-20003: On April 17, 2017, at approximately 6:00pm, Deputy A. Locke was called to Christiana Parran Road, in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival he made contact with the victim who stated someone stole a rear registration plate off of his motorcycle. The bike was parked on their back deck and was covered with a tarp on January 7th. It was on April 14th that he uncovered the motorcycle and discovered the tag missing.THEFT CASE #17-20679: On April 21, 2017, Deputy J. Ward spoke with a complainant at the Sheriff's Office who wanted to report a theft. The victim explained that back in January he had parked his truck and trailer on Holiday Drive, in Solomons, and today discovered the tag on the trailer was missing. Due to the length of time, it is unclear when the theft actually took place.THEFT CASE #17-20743: On April 21, 2017, Deputy A. Ostazeski responded to the Patuxent High School for the report of a stolen iPhone 5s. The complainant explained that around 3:00pm they had placed their phone on a table within the Theater Department; when returning to retrieve it, discovered the phone missing. This case is suspended at this time.THEFT CASE #17-23226: On May 4, 2017, at approximately 3:30pm, Deputy E. Yates responded to Chaneyville Road, in Owings, for the report of a mail theft. The victim explained they had ordered a Lyss Portable Cassette Player with a speaker through Amazon. She had received a notice that the package had had been delivered to her mailbox. Within minutes of receiving the notice, she went to get the package from the mailbox but discovered her mailbox open with no package inside.THEFT CASE #17-24180: On May 9, 2017, at approximately 3:00pm, Deputy V. O'Donnell responded to Roundup Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. The complainant explained that they had two (2) statues stolen from their garden. The last time they were last seen was on May 8, around 7:00pm. When they woke up the morning of the 9th, they realized they had been stolen. They are described as: a 2-foot concrete standing angel and a 2-foot concrete standing angel reading a book.THEFT CASE #17-24789: On May 12, 2017, at approximately 7:00pm, Deputy N. Barger responded to the Dunkirk Walmart for a reported shoplifting that had just occurred. Upon arrival the store Asset Protection Manager stated that he witnessed a customer,, placing items into her purse and attempt to exit the store without paying for the items. Boutaugh could not provide a receipt for the items; therefore, was charged with Theft Less Than $100.00.THEFT CASE #17-25934: On May 18, 2017, Deputy B. Sampson met with a citizen at the Sheriff's Office who wanted to report a theft. The victim explained they had stopped at the 7-11, in Huntingtown, around 1:30pm the day before and placed their Samsung Galaxy 6 cell phone (with purple case) down while shopping. The victim forgot to pick the phone back up and left it in the store. After gathering the victim's information and returning to the 7-11, Deputy Sampson determined the phone may have been stolen from a different location, as 7-11 employees could not locate video confirming a theft had taken place. At this time this case will be suspended.THEFT OF MAIL CASE #17-15989: On March 27, 2017, Deputy S. Moran was dispatched to HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for the report of a theft. Upon arrival he made contact with the victim who stated two (2) shirts they had ordered arrived in the mail but the package was opened, and the contents were missing. This theft took place between March 23 - March 27.WEAPON VIOLATION CASE #17-19335: On April 13, 2017, at approximately 8:00pm, Deputy R. Shrawder conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling without a working tail light on St Leonard Road/Governor Run Road, in St. Leonard. He was advised this same vehicle was reported to be illegally transporting firearms. He made contact with the driver, Aaron Honeycutt Sr., 49, of St. Leonard, while Deputy R. Burgraff and his K9 partner, Taz, arrived on the scene and made a positive alert. Found inside the vehicle's trunk were three (3) guns and a silver box containing several types of ammunition. Due to a prior conviction which bans Honeycutt from possessing firearms or ammunition, he was arrested for Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Rifle/Shotgun Possession. He was also issued a repair order for the inoperative tag light.