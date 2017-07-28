LSM Announces 2017-2018 Board of Directors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 28, 2017)—At its June board meeting, Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) confirmed its board of directors for 2017-2018.



Joining the board is Mary Beth Cook LSM'17, deputy director and zoning officer for community planning and building with the Calvert County Department of Public Works. Cook joins these continuing board members: Linda Colina LSM'16, Anna Fagan LSM'14, Barry Friedman LSM'09, Theresa Johnson LSM'14, Karen O'Connor LSM'10, Carrie Plymire LSM'16, Angela Walters Small LSM'16, and Susan Mudd Vogel LSM'09.



LSM's executive board membership for 2017-2018 is as follows: Patrick Murphy LMd'06, president; Steve Combs LSM'14, vice president; Hartmuth Csanadi-Schwartz LSM'14, treasurer; John Felicitas LSM'13, immediate past president; Samuel C.P. Baldwin, Jr., Esq. LSM'16, secretary and legal counsel; Lee Capristo LSM'11, special adviser.



LSM's leadership council for 2017-2018 is as follows: Mark DeLuca LSM'10, Robin Finnacom LMd'98, Tom Jarboe LMd'06, Bert Johnston LMd'07, Dolores Martin LMd'06, Cathy Meyers LMd'98, Wilson Parran LMd'99, LSM'09,Matt Scassero LMd'07, Linda Vassallo LMd'07, Mary Washington LSM'09, Ray Wernecke LMd'06, and Harriet Yaffe LMd'01.



LSM thanked Natalie Cotton LSM'11 for her board service, which completed in June 2017.



LSM's executive director is Helen Mattingly Wernecke.



Leadership Southern Maryland is a nine-month tuition-based program and is designed and dedicated to building a cadre of informed regional leaders, prepared to address common issues and bring long-term benefit to their neighbors and communities and incorporates a cross-section of the region to include diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.