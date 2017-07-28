New Grant Program to Spur Agricultural Development in So. Md.

Search

Current Stories PSAs Forum Discussions

HUGHESVILLE, Md. (July 28, 2017)—Southern Maryland agriculture has undergone major transformations in the past two decades. Across the region, farmers have transitioned away from the 300 year old tradition of growing tobacco into new agricultural ventures. With that change has come new needs; one of them being new infrastructure.



On June 28th, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) announced a new program called the Regional Agricultural Project (RAP), which is poised to meet that need.



"We've listened to the feedback from the agriculture community and understand that one of the things they need is new infrastructure," said Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director of SMADC, which is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. "As farming has changed in Southern Maryland, so have the requirements to support the growth of the agricultural industry."



RAP is designed to further SMADC's mission to support farms, farmers, and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland.



The intended purpose of this project is to create economic viability for farmers and to foster region-wide collaboration in order to enhance and sustain Southern Maryland's agricultural economy. SMADC encourages everyone to work together on this grant on multiple levels— within the county Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation District, Economic Development/county government and University of Maryland Extension, and also with area farmers so that together, funds can be used to strengthen cross county relationships and to bolster the entire farming community.



The project application is open to all five counties of Southern Maryland: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's. Project funds are intended to benefit the existing agriculture community and create seed money for agriculture-related projects needed in those counties. Each county may request between $20,000 to $25,000 for a specific project. Examples of projects may include a commercial kitchen, farmers market, meat lockers, cold storage, etc. Ineligible project examples include, but are not limited to: one-time events, marketing and promotion, plant stock, livestock, etc. (Photo insert: the Home Grown Farm Market LLC in Lexington Park; a previous project built in part with SMADC Funding.)



Only one application per county may be submitted with one of the following entities taking the lead: a county Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation District, Economic Development or county government office, or University of Maryland Extension. Applications must be accompanied by letters of support from the other county organizations and agencies as evidence of consensus and collaboration. Counties may also choose to combine their applications and funding requests for a collaborative project.



"I believe the region has a cohesiveness that will lend itself well to a project of this nature. The farmers in Southern Maryland have a strong tradition of working together. Whether it was in the fields and auction barns of the tobacco era, during the buy-out, or in rebuilding our agricultural industry, we've progressed as a community. I look forward to seeing what regional farmers, agri-businesses, and agricultural support agencies will create with this opportunity," Watson-Hampton said.



SMADC will hold a pre-deadline meeting for eligible entities interested in applying for the RAP on July 21, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the SMECO Auditorium in Hughesville, Maryland. The deadline to apply for the RAP is September 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. EST. Notification of grant recipients will be made by October 31, 2017 and funds will be dispersed by December 1, 2017.



The application, eligibility requirements and additional information about SMADC's Regional Agriculture Project is available on the Farm Resources/Grants page at (July 28, 2017)—Southern Maryland agriculture has undergone major transformations in the past two decades. Across the region, farmers have transitioned away from the 300 year old tradition of growing tobacco into new agricultural ventures. With that change has come new needs; one of them being new infrastructure.On June 28th, the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) announced a new program called the Regional Agricultural Project (RAP), which is poised to meet that need."We've listened to the feedback from the agriculture community and understand that one of the things they need is new infrastructure," said Shelby Watson-Hampton, Director of SMADC, which is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland. "As farming has changed in Southern Maryland, so have the requirements to support the growth of the agricultural industry."RAP is designed to further SMADC's mission to support farms, farmers, and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland.The intended purpose of this project is to create economic viability for farmers and to foster region-wide collaboration in order to enhance and sustain Southern Maryland's agricultural economy. SMADC encourages everyone to work together on this grant on multiple levels— within the county Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation District, Economic Development/county government and University of Maryland Extension, and also with area farmers so that together, funds can be used to strengthen cross county relationships and to bolster the entire farming community.The project application is open to all five counties of Southern Maryland: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George's and St. Mary's. Project funds are intended to benefit the existing agriculture community and create seed money for agriculture-related projects needed in those counties. Each county may request between $20,000 to $25,000 for a specific project. Examples of projects may include a commercial kitchen, farmers market, meat lockers, cold storage, etc. Ineligible project examples include, but are not limited to: one-time events, marketing and promotion, plant stock, livestock, etc. (Photo insert: the Home Grown Farm Market LLC in Lexington Park; a previous project built in part with SMADC Funding.)Only one application per county may be submitted with one of the following entities taking the lead: a county Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation District, Economic Development or county government office, or University of Maryland Extension. Applications must be accompanied by letters of support from the other county organizations and agencies as evidence of consensus and collaboration. Counties may also choose to combine their applications and funding requests for a collaborative project."I believe the region has a cohesiveness that will lend itself well to a project of this nature. The farmers in Southern Maryland have a strong tradition of working together. Whether it was in the fields and auction barns of the tobacco era, during the buy-out, or in rebuilding our agricultural industry, we've progressed as a community. I look forward to seeing what regional farmers, agri-businesses, and agricultural support agencies will create with this opportunity," Watson-Hampton said.SMADC will hold a pre-deadline meeting for eligible entities interested in applying for the RAP on July 21, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the SMECO Auditorium in Hughesville, Maryland. The deadline to apply for the RAP is September 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. EST. Notification of grant recipients will be made by October 31, 2017 and funds will be dispersed by December 1, 2017.The application, eligibility requirements and additional information about SMADC's Regional Agriculture Project is available on the Farm Resources/Grants page at www.smadc.com or by calling (301) 274 -1922, extension 1. More News Comments Discuss in Forums Reader Comments Appear Below the Advertisement Sponsored Content Featured Sponsor Home Builders, Inc.

Different by Design! Chesapeake lifestyle enhanced by upscale, private, estate communities. Different by Design! Chesapeake lifestyle enhanced by upscale, private, estate communities. Follow SoMd HL News Other News Sections