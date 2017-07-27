Three Reeds Arrested and Charged with CDS, Firearms Possession

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 27, 2017)—In April of 2017, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Vice/Narcotics Division began an investigation into the illegal distribution of prescription narcotics by John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed, age 52. As a result of the investigation, search and seizure warrants were obtained for his residence located on Delabrooke Road in Mechanicsville.



On Saturday, June 3, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the search and seizure warrants were executed. Police say a search of the residence revealed a total of eighteen long guns (rifles, shotguns, and a "sawed off" shotgun); one of which was confirmed stolen, ammunition, CDS paraphernalia containing suspected cocaine residue, suspected Tramadol tablets, suspected Morphine tablets, suspected Alprazolam tablet, packaging paraphernalia to indicate manufacturing and drug distribution, and U.S. currency.



The following individuals were placed under arrest and charged:



• John Kevin Fitzgerald Reed: Four Counts of CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS-Possession of Firearms



• Robert Willis Reed: CDS Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS Possession Paraphernalia



• Felix Gregory Reed: CDS Possession of Firearms



Additional charges are pending a further review by the State's Attorney.