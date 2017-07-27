DUI Arrests in St. Mary's Feb., March 2017

Burton Darrell Moody, Jr., age 30 of California, Md Charles Edward Summers, age 34 of Clements David Michael Goad, Jr., age 35 of Mechanicsville Debra Anita Dyer, age 52 of Ridge Dylan Marshall Hill, age 25 of Hollywood, Md Gary Michael Christiani, age 43 of California, Md James Patrick Mcgrath, age 54 of Great Mills Jerome Irving Boyenga, age 56 of Leonardtown Justin Andrew Keys, age 33 of Lexington Park Kristopher Allen Foster, age 24 of Hughesville Matthew David Armer, age 24 of Great Mills Melvin Lee Mackall, age 57 of Lusby Patrick Francis Wohlgemuth, age 29 of Norfolk, Va Raymond Allen Copsey, Jr., age 29 of Mechanicsville Robert Cornelius Combs, 3rd, age 24 of Leonardtown Scotty Williams, age 43 of Mechanicsville Shelley Denise Trahan, age 33 of Mechanicsville Theotis Lee Bedonie, age 40 of Firmington, NM Timothy Augustus Stephens, age 57 of Terre Haute, IN Tristan Martinsen, age 46 of Park Hall Virginia Frances Piotrowski, age 37 of Great Mills Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 23 of Piney Point Previous Next

LEONARDTOWN, Md.

Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.

(July 27, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.02/03/2017—Theotis Lee Bedonie, age 40 of Firmington, NM, Arrested by Corporal J. Stone02/05/2017—Kristopher Allen Foster, age 24 of Hughesville, Md., Arrested by Deputy A. Budd02/07/2017—Jerome Irving Boyenga, age 56 of Leonardtown, Md., Arrested by Corporal D. Ray02/07/2017—Dylan Marshall Hill, age 25 of Hollywood, Md., Arrested by Corporal B. Foor02/09/2017—Timothy Augustus Stephens, age 57 of Terre Haute, IN, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie02/11/2017—Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 23 of Piney Point, Md., Arrested by Deputy First Class K. Flerlage02/13/2017—David Michael Goad, Jr., age 35 of Mechanicsville, Md., Arrested by Corporal S. Kerby02/15/2017—Robert Cornelius Combs, 3rd, age 24 of Leonardtown, Md., Arrested by Deputy M. McCuen02/15/2017—Debra Anita Dyer, age 52 of Ridge, Md., Arrested by Deputy M. Beyer02/18/2017—Virginia Frances Piotrowski, age 37 of Great Mills, Md., Arrested by Deputy H.Smith02/19/2017—Patrick Francis Wohlgemuth, age 29 of Norfolk, Va., Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie02/25/2017—Shelley Denise Trahan, age 33 of Mechanicsville, Md., Arrested by Cpl. J. Sommerville02/26/2017—James Patrick Mcgrath, age 54 of Great Mills, Md., Arrested by Corporal B. Foor02/26/2017—Orlando Lamon Robinson, age 47 of Great Mills, Md., Arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey02/27/2017—Burton Darrell Moody, Jr., age 30 of California, Md., Arrested by Corporal E. O'Connor03/04/2017—Matthew David Armer, age 24 of Great Mills, Md., arrested by Corporal. J. Vezzosi02/28/2017—Charles Edward Summers, age 34 of Clements, Md., was charged via citations for DUI involving a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 03/04/16. Arrested by Deputy H. Smith03/05/2017—Scotty Williams, age 43 of Mechanicsville, Md., was charged via citations for DUI involving a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 01/08/17. Arrested by Deputy M. McCuen03/12/2017—Tristan Martinsen, age 46 of Park Hall, Md., was charged via citations for DUI involving a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 11/10/16. Arrested by Deputy G. Muschette03/06/2017—Melvin Lee Mackall, age 57 of Lusby, Md., arrested by Deputy First Class D. Lawrence03/11/2017—Raymond Allen Copsey, Jr., age 29 of Mechanicsville, Md., arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey03/24/2017—Michael Robert Bladen, age 49 of Hughesville, Md., arrested by Deputy First Class D. Potter03/25/2017—Gary Michael Christiani, age 43 of California, Md., arrested by Deputy M. Beyer03/30/2017—Justin Andrew Keys, age 33 of Lexington Park, Md., arrested by Deputy Sidorowicz