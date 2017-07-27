DUI Arrests in St. Mary's Feb., March 2017

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (July 27, 2017)—The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released the following DUI arrest reports.
02/03/2017—Theotis Lee Bedonie, age 40 of Firmington, NM, Arrested by Corporal J. Stone
02/05/2017—Kristopher Allen Foster, age 24 of Hughesville, Md., Arrested by Deputy A. Budd
02/07/2017—Jerome Irving Boyenga, age 56 of Leonardtown, Md., Arrested by Corporal D. Ray
02/07/2017—Dylan Marshall Hill, age 25 of Hollywood, Md., Arrested by Corporal B. Foor
02/09/2017—Timothy Augustus Stephens, age 57 of Terre Haute, IN, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie
02/11/2017—Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 23 of Piney Point, Md., Arrested by Deputy First Class K. Flerlage
02/13/2017—David Michael Goad, Jr., age 35 of Mechanicsville, Md., Arrested by Corporal S. Kerby
02/15/2017—Robert Cornelius Combs, 3rd, age 24 of Leonardtown, Md., Arrested by Deputy M. McCuen
02/15/2017—Debra Anita Dyer, age 52 of Ridge, Md., Arrested by Deputy M. Beyer
02/18/2017—Virginia Frances Piotrowski, age 37 of Great Mills, Md., Arrested by Deputy H.Smith
02/19/2017—Patrick Francis Wohlgemuth, age 29 of Norfolk, Va., Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie
02/25/2017—Shelley Denise Trahan, age 33 of Mechanicsville, Md., Arrested by Cpl. J. Sommerville
02/26/2017—James Patrick Mcgrath, age 54 of Great Mills, Md., Arrested by Corporal B. Foor
02/26/2017—Orlando Lamon Robinson, age 47 of Great Mills, Md., Arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey
02/27/2017—Burton Darrell Moody, Jr., age 30 of California, Md., Arrested by Corporal E. O'Connor
03/04/2017—Matthew David Armer, age 24 of Great Mills, Md., arrested by Corporal. J. Vezzosi
02/28/2017—Charles Edward Summers, age 34 of Clements, Md., was charged via citations for DUI involving a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 03/04/16. Arrested by Deputy H. Smith
03/05/2017—Scotty Williams, age 43 of Mechanicsville, Md., was charged via citations for DUI involving a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 01/08/17. Arrested by Deputy M. McCuen
03/12/2017—Tristan Martinsen, age 46 of Park Hall, Md., was charged via citations for DUI involving a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 11/10/16. Arrested by Deputy G. Muschette
03/06/2017—Melvin Lee Mackall, age 57 of Lusby, Md., arrested by Deputy First Class D. Lawrence
03/11/2017—Raymond Allen Copsey, Jr., age 29 of Mechanicsville, Md., arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey
03/24/2017—Michael Robert Bladen, age 49 of Hughesville, Md., arrested by Deputy First Class D. Potter
03/25/2017—Gary Michael Christiani, age 43 of California, Md., arrested by Deputy M. Beyer
03/30/2017—Justin Andrew Keys, age 33 of Lexington Park, Md., arrested by Deputy Sidorowicz
Disclaimer: In the U.S.A., all persons accused of a crime by the State are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. See: so.md/presumed-innocence. Additionally, all of the information provided above is solely from the perspective of the respective law enforcement agency and does not provide any direct input from the accused or persons otherwise mentioned. You can find additional information about the case by searching the Maryland Judiciary Case Search Database using the accused's name and date of birth. The database is online at so.md/mdcasesearch . Persons named who have been found innocent or not guilty of all charges in the respective case, and/or have had the case ordered expunged by the court can have their name, age, and city redacted by following the process defined at so.md/expungeme.